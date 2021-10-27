10/27/2021 at 9:42 PM CEST

Real Madrid imposed its law on Wednesday against Xavi Pascual’s Zenit (68-75) who sold his skin dearly in a game in which the Whites could only get away on the scoreboard in the last quarter. Pablo Laso’s team played in spades. He was good in the first quarter, regular in the next two and very good in the last and final quarter.

ZENIT

RMADRID

Zenith, 68

(13 + 27 + 17 + 11): Lloyd (11), Ponitka (10), Frankamp (4), Mickey (9), Gudaitis (6) – starting five – Poythress (6), Zubkov (6), Kuzminskas ( 2), Baron (14), Kulagin (-) and Karasev (-).

Real Madrid, 75

(22 + 17 + 20 + 16): Heurtel (15), Tavares (14), Causeur (13), Hanga (2) and Yabusele (11) – starting quintet – Abalde (9), Llull (2), Alocén ( 5), Poirier (4), Rudy Fernández (-) and Ndiaye (-).

Referees:

Milivoje Jovcic (SRB), Carmelo Paternico (ITA) and Elias Koromilas (GRE). Without eliminated

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the sixth day of the Euroleague played at the Yuvileyny sports palace in Saint Petersburg before almost two thousand spectators

Thomas Herteul was the leading scorer with 15 points and Walter Tavares imposed the law of the strongest in the zone with 14. But Madrid certified their victory with Sergio Llull at the base and thanks to two very timely triples in the last quarter by Fabien Causeur (13 points), the hero of the match against Fenerbahce.

The Russians responded with triples ofHe is always unpredictable Billy Baron, but one of his mainstays, former Madrid player Jordan Mickey, did not have his day. Compared to the game against the Turks, Laso introduced two changes: Tavares and Causeur. The whites traveled to St. Petersburg without Williams-Goss. Meanwhile, the Russians could not count on their starting point guard, Shabazz Napier.

Madrid hold on

Faced with the fierce interior defense raised by Xavi Pascual, Madrid was not obfuscated in the first minutes. Heurtel and Causeur scored their first two 3-point attempts. As soon as the Russian defensive intensity dropped a bit, andTavares entered the scene with a hook and two free throws.

When ideas were lacking in attack, you could always turn to the French base. Three baskets without failure. As soon as Madrid left five (11-16), Pascual requested a time-out. After a promising start, Zenit got stuck in attack. The absence of Kevin Pangos still hovers over last season’s Euroleague revelation team.

As the minutes passed white interiors took over the area. Only Mickey offered any resistance. The Russians accumulated turnovers (6). At the end of the first quarter, clear white dominance. (13-22)

Zenit cuts distances

The Russians tried to cut distances from triple in the second set and boy did they succeed. Zubkov scored two and Billy Baron, another two, one of them a home mark from more than seven meters. Alocen responded with a basket of three and another of two. The newcomer Abalde put things in place with two triples.

But Alocen could not find Poirier, who gave rest to a frustrated Tavares, who missed his last two shots to the basket. A triple from Baron and two baskets from Kuzminskas and Poythress brought the Russians closer (32-33). Heurtel and Tavares were returning. It was not the day of Yabusele. Lithuanian Gudaitis beat him the game on several occasions. The last with an offensive rebound and basket that put his team ahead.

The local comeback had been consummated. Both the defense and the attack of Madrid needed a “lasina” in the changing rooms. A very doubtful offensive foul by Tavares and a foul by Hanga ended up enraging the white coach. Heurtel, the game’s leading scorer with 11 points without a miss, and Lloyd traded baskets. At rest the swords in all the high. (40-39)

Tavares wakes up

After the break, Rudy Fernández jumped onto the court. The good news is that Tavares was scoring again. Two tickets and a mate. The bad news is that he was charged with three fouls. Gudaitis was everywhere. As much he stole an offensive rebound from the Cape Verdean giant as he stopped an ill-advised Poirier, that he missed a one-handed mate. Laso would stop the game again and read the card to his people.

Next, Yabusele went into action with three consecutive baskets. Two counterattacks and a clean triple. Madrid left five. (50-55) The Russians did not give up. A triple from Ponitka and a basket from Poythress confirmed it. The party had no owner. Everything would be decided in the last quarter. (57-59)

Local misses, Rudy’s defensive reading and two 3-pointers by Causeur allowed the visitors to leave ten. (61-71) Llull did not shine in attack, but his defense over Lloyd or Ponitka in the last quarter was commendable.

Baron brings his own close

In the last two minutes, Tavares returned, as the Russians took over the rebound in both areas. Laso did not want surprises. But Pascual still had an ace up his sleeve. Baron challenged physics again with a triple stratospheric. Luckily his next attempt was spit out the hoop.

It was a victory suffered for Madrid (68-75), which already has five in six Euroleague games. The Russian tour will continue on Friday en Kazan before the UNICS of an old acquaintance, Velimir Perasovic.