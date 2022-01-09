01/09/2022 at 22:06 CET

The Real Madrid is more leader of the Endesa League after prevailing on the track of the Joventut of Badalona (71-90) thanks to their great performance in the second half (29-52) and to their powerful squad.

JOV

RMA

JOVENTUT BADALONA

(20 + 22 + 16 + 13): Vives (7), Pau Ribas (10), Parra (4), Willis (4), Tomic (18) -starting team-, Busquets (2), Brandon Paul (2) , Bassas (-), Feliz (7), Brodziansky (12), Birgander (2) and Ventura (3).

REAL MADRID

(24 + 14 + 27 + 25): Abalde (5), Hanga (6), Taylor (11), Yabusele (16) Tavares (8) -starting five- Heurtel (20), Llull (11), Rudy Fernández ( -), Williams-Goss (6), Causeur (2), Randolph (-) and Poirier (5).

REFEREES

Emilio Pérez Pizarro, Francisco Araña and Yasmina Alcaraz. Without eliminated.

INCIDENTS

Postponed match corresponding to the 15th day of the Endesa men’s basketball league played before 8,041 spectators at the Palau d’Esports in Badalona.

Real Madrid has not lost away from home this season and has fulfilled the tradition of winning in Badalona, ​​something it has achieved since 2011, against a team that, due to COVID-19, has only been able to train twice in the forced break that has been.

Joventut had not played an Endesa League match at the Olímpic since last December 11, when they defeated Betis (84-82), and the best entry of the season was recorded against the leader, with almost 9,000 spectators in the stands.

The clash had many incentives for both teams. Barça’s defeat against Baxi Manresa left the whites more leader if they won and for the green and black, the victory qualified them for the Copa del Rey.

Pablo Laso surprised with a baseless starting five, with Alberto Abalde Y Adam Hanga on track to stop Guillem do you live and print a high rhythm to the game.

The departure of the white team was brilliant (11-19, m.8), but the second foul by Edy Tavares He took him to the bench and the Badaloneses took advantage of it to reach the second quarter 20-24.

Without Tavares on track, those of Carles Duran began to dominate the rebound, balancing the game, and with the Dominican Andrew Happy, Pau Ribas Y In view of Tomic pounding to go from 27-29 (m.14) to a 40-29 (m.18).

Sergio Llull Y Nigel William Goss, with two triples, woke up the visitors (40-35, m.19), Duran He stopped the game and his team reached the break 42-38.

Tavares returned to the track in the third quarter and Tomic sat on the starting bench. It was the turn of Guillem do you live and a 6-0 left the scoreboard at 48-38 (m.22). And Real Madrid returned to triple with Taylor Y Llull to place a 51-46 (m.25).

Tomic Y Pau Ribas they returned to the court they returned and Tavares committed his third fault, entering Vincent Poirier.

Yabusele and a triple of Llull tied the contest 51-51 (m.26) and there was a new green-black time, but Llull was unstoppable and with a 2 + 1, next to a basket of Yabusele, again put his team ahead (51-56, m.27). The French power forward closed the quarter with a triple for 58-65.

With Tavares on the track and with 60-65 (m.32), Brodziansky relieved Tomic Y Pau Ribas He returned to the track, but Real Madrid had more resources. With Jeff Taylor from the perimeter and Tavares in the paint, he extended his lead (60-70, m.34).

Durán stopped the game, do you live He returned, but Joventut continued to fail in the triple, Yabusele scored his second at Real Madrid and Thomas Heurtel clinched the 60-75 (m.34). New and desperate Badalonese time to stop the bleeding.

It was useless, because the solid white defense, two triples in a row by Heurtel (scored 5 out of 8) and a basket of Tavares They led to a clear visitor advantage (65-83, m.36), which was extended to 20 (69-89), the maximum, at 1:50 to go.