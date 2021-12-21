

Isco has only played seven games this season, only two of them as a starter.

The Italian Carlo Ancelotti denied any kind of “confrontation” with Isco Alarcon since, supposedly, refused to keep heating in the 4-1 victory against Granada on November 21 and regretted that he cannot be available tomorrow, Wednesday against Athletic Club, as the midfielder is awaiting confirmation of his positive for coronavirus.

“We have not had a confrontation, as has been said. I did not get angry with him because professionally he has accepted that the team is doing well”, He assured at a press conference.

The Spaniard was isolated at his home on Saturday as a precaution, despite testing negative, after his children presented cold symptoms, and, after testing positive for antigens and still awaiting the result of the PCR on Monday, everything indicates that he will be the eighth member -after Modric, Marcelo, Lunin, Rodrygo, Asensio, Bale and Davide Ancelotti – from Real Madrid who suffers from the disease in six days.

Ancelotti regretted a circumstance since he will not be able to count on Isco tomorrow Wednesday against Athletic, since he considered that it would have been an opportunity to show his quality.

“It is a complicated issue on a personal and technical level … He has not had the opportunity to show what he has inside because the team has started to have a good run without him and changing this dynamic is also difficult for others and some have been somewhat affected“He commented.

“I can talk about Isco, Nacho, Camavinga, Valverde, Marcelo… but on a professional level they have all behaved very well. Now Isco is not well, for him tomorrow’s game could be important, but unfortunately he is not well, “he added.