12/20/2021 at 09:31 CET

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid showed absolute superiority against Cádiz, but poor aim prevented victory. The team shot up in 36 times on the goal of Ledesma and maintained a 81.95% ownership, but did not score more than one point.

81.95 – Real Madrid have recorded 81.95% possession against Cádiz, their best record in a #LaLiga match since at least the 2005/06 campaign. Insufficient. pic.twitter.com/mYcj7Y8vUs – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 19, 2021

The whites, who are one of the great favorites for the title along with Atlético de Madrid, completed their best record in scoring chances in LaLiga since the 2003/04 season and in possession since the 2005/06 season.

The Cádiz team put an end to the authoritarian dynamics of the capital’s block: After seven consecutive victories against Elche, Rayo Vallecano, Granada, Sevilla, Athletic Club, Real Sociedad and Atlético de Madrid, they gave up their first points and left LaLiga somewhat more open, almost reaching Ecuador..

The fight for LaLiga tightens

The tie between Real Madrid and Cádiz leaves the noble zone somewhat tighter by the end of the first half of the season. The whites remain at the top with 43 points, six more than Sevilla, which on Tuesday plays the postponed match against FC Barcelona.

Somewhat further behind are Real Betis, with 33 points, and Rayo Vallecano, with 30 points. Outside the Champions League positions, surprisingly, are Atlético de Madrid (29), Real Sociedad (29) and FC Barcelona (27).