10/13/2021 at 10:53 PM CEST

Real Madrid had to beat AS Monaco twice and suffer until the end to get a 94-86 victory, after winning the first quarter by 18 points ahead.

RMA

MON

Real Madrid (30 + 21 + 21 + 22)

Causeur (12), Heurtel (13), Hanga (9), Tavares (9) and Yabusele (18) -starting five-, Williams-Goss (4), Rudy Fernández (7), Abalde (2), Poirier (8 ), Llull (4) and Taylor (8).

Monaco (12 + 27 + 26 + 21)

Lee, Boutsiele, Motiejunas (9), Andjusic (8) and James (24) -starting five-, Westermann (8), Thomas (11), Diallo (7), Motum (5), Gray (2) and Hall ( 12).

Referees

Luigi Lamonica (ITA), Marcin Kowalski (POL) and Mykola Ambrosov (UKR). Without eliminated.

Incidents

Sports Palace (WiZink Center). 3,087 spectators.

Almost without realizing it, Real Madrid found themselves 13-1 on the scoreboard midway through the first act. Mike James didn’t look like Mike James, and As Monaco did not look like a Euroleague team that had won in the first two days.

It was enough to have a good Madrid defense, to be able to run and for the outside shots to come in for the score to skyrocket to 30-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Gerschon Yabusele, 10 points, and Adam Hanga (9) capitalized the revenues of a defense in which Walter Tavares excelled helping outside with his long arms.

The result of 30-12 was small with the valuation, 46-3 that explains the difference between both teams.

In the second quarter, Madrid lowered the piston and AS Monaco raised their defense. James, at times it seemed James and the advantage began to be cut. The Monegasques prevailed in the period by 21-27 and the break was reached with 51-39, 62-45 in valuation.

With the starting five back on track, Madrid tried to recover the energy, the game and the success lost in the second quarter, although it was not an easy task because the Monegasques broke the magic barrier of the 10 points disadvantage, 55-46 ( min.23) and they became strong in it, 63-53 (m.25.30).

James already served as James full time, hoarding the ball and creating game and creating his own shots, because unlike the first half he served as a point guard, while Donta Hall showed his quality.

At the end of the third act, 72-65, with a triple included in the last tenth of a second from an already completely recognizable James.

Madrid had to put on their overalls again to defeat a very different Monaco in the first minutes, which with 6 minutes to go came close to 6 points, 79-73. And that in the absence of 4.30 minutes it was approaching 3.81-78.

Another triple, now by Will Thomas, after James’ recovery, tied the game at 81 with 4 minutes remaining. A world in a new party.

Thomas made it 81-83, the first Monegasque lead in the whole game, with 180 seconds remaining. Yabusele appeared to tie at 83 and score three free throws later, 86-83 with 2 minutes remaining.

Rudy’s triple with 1 minute to go, 89-84, allowed us to see things with some optimism, especially before the precipitation of Monaco, but the truth is that Madrid had to win twice until the final 94-86.