11/25/2021 at 22:38 CET

.

Real Madrid reopened Bitci Baskonia’s wound on Thursday with a resounding 60-88 victory that made old ghosts appear in the Vitorian team and confirmed the good moment of the whites, who reaped their fifth consecutive victory in the Euroleague and the leadership, through at the expense of Barça playing.

BAS

RMA

Baskonia (14 + 20 + 13 + 13)

Granger (-), Baldwin (8), Giedraitis (5), Sedekerskis (3) and Enoch (14) -starting five-, Lamar Peters (6), Fontecchio (14), Marinkovic (6), Nnoko (4), Kurucs (-)

Real Madrid (25 + 28 + 18 + 17)

Hanga (7), Causeur (13), Abalde (5), Yabusele (7) and Tavares (12) – starting five – Williams-Goss (7), Heurtel (12), Llull (8), Poirier (8), Rudy Fernández (9), Vukcevic (-), Nuñez (-).

Referees

Olegs Latisevs (Latvia), Tomislav Hordov (Croatian) and Rain Peerandi (Estonia). Eliminated: Peters (37 ‘).

Incidents

Buesa Arena. 8,218 spectators.

The Madrilenians set the pace practically from the beginning and there was only competition during the first five minutes of a duel in which two teams appeared with two very different marches.

Six white players surpassed ten valuation credits and each one found his moment to maintain the high level of Real Madrid.

The superiority in rebounding, shooting percentages, and sparks from multiple players like Fabian Causeur or Thomas Heurtel, defeated some timid attempts at local reaction, which only led to Steven Enoch her most intoned man, though only in the first half.

The Barça pivot showed his teeth to Edy tavares and scored the first nine points of a Baskonia who looked Real Madrid head-on at the start of a match in which Fabian Causeur, with 11 points, he kept the whites ahead.

But six turnovers by the locals in this period and the absence of other scoring sources led to the first lead for Madrid, 14-25.

The second round opened with a clash between Thomas heurtel and Wade Baldwin which gave way to a shower of triples of men from Pablo Laso, with which the French base, who threw himself at the public with gestures to the stands, and Rudy fernandez they pushed Real Madrid to 20-37 with a lot to play for.

Vincent Poirier he capitalized on the punishment of his team in the offensive rebound, while the outside scoring of the visitors tore apart a defense that lacked some more energy and communication in the indirect blocks and found a 34-53.

The script did not change at the beginning of the second half. The pace of Real Madrid continued to be higher, while the unforced errors of the Catalans followed one another.

The electronic one did not advance, but the Barcelona Lamar Peters He insisted on increasing the defensive intensity, which gave Baskonia quick points that were countered by a white team that did not lose the level of play and closed the third quarter with a triple from the Hungarian Adam Hanga to put a final 47-71, in a good defensive period for the visitors.

Lithuanian Rokas Giedraitis he scored his first points at the start of the last act, an unequivocal symptom of the offensive problems Baskonia had.

The advantage went above 20 points and the game lowered the intensity in a final stretch that certified the two very different moments that both teams live with the final 60-88.