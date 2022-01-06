

After the victory, Real Madrid will wait for their rival in the 8th Copa del Rey.

Photo: JOSE JORDAN / . / . / .

Days after he fell to Getafe by the minimum in the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid returned to winning ways by defeating Alcoyano 1-3 in corresponding match for the 16th final of the Copa del Rey.

Madrid with many substitutes and players with little regularity like Hazard or Lunin they jumped onto the pitch looking to erase the image of the last Cup in which Alcoyano himself took them out of the race by beating them 2-1 in overtime.

The fears of the meringues seemed to come true when the opponent’s attack was present from the first minutes of the game with actions in which the goalkeeper had to intervene Lunin or a shot of Andy that crashed into the side of the goal.

When it seemed that halftime would be the best card for both teams, Madrid’s goal appeared in the first shot on target for the Whites. A corner taken by Rodrygo ended with a header into the back of Militao’s nets for the transitional 1-0 (39 ′).

The similarities with last season’s game in which they fell after going ahead with a goal from the Brazilian center-back made Ancelotti move the bench and gave him entry to the start of the second half. Kroos already Isco to control half the court, but his plan faltered when Vega Cintias marked the equality at 66 ′.

Madrid advance to the round of 16 in the Copa del Rey. ⚽️ Alcoyano had drawn, but in the end Madrid regained the advantage.💥 pic.twitter.com/Xa8VWn1AnE— ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) January 5, 2022

But nevertheless, tranquility for Madrid would arrive 10 minutes later when a pass from Hazard ended with a deflected shot from Asensio to the back of the net. From that moment, Madrid would find its game and increase the advantage with a strange series of rebounds after a pass from Marcelo to Isco that ended with an own goal from goalkeeper José Juan.

With the victory against Alcoyano Madrid will wait for a rival in the 8th finals of the competition and their next match will be this Saturday, January 8, when they host Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

You might also be interested in:

A headache! This is the millionaire salary that Bale receives without playing for Real Madrid