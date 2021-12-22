

Real Madrid rose as winter ‘champion’ for the second time with Carlo Ancelotti as manager.

Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO / . / .

Despite subtracting a day of LaLiga in this 2021, Real Madrid rose as winter “champion” after the tie between Sevilla that is second in the standings and Barcelona by a score of 1-1.

Although Madrid can calmly celebrate their Christmas and New Years, they will not be entirely satisfied since they were on the verge of achieving their best mark in terms of reference points with Carlo Ancelotti as coach, which stands at 48 and was established in the 2014-2015 season.

The possibility of reaching that mark, was frustrated after last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Cádiz at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. However, Ancelotti recalled that on that occasion, they did not have the best performance either due to the injuries of some of their fundamental pillars.

“We had a very serious injury from Modric that affected us in midfield. I think Sergio Ramos did not play in the quarterfinals of the Champions … Also I know that that season we were one goal away from the Champions League final and two points away from winning the League“He replied.

Despite what was recalled by the Italian coach, this year the merengue team lives a better present in football, and despite having up to 11 players disabled due to injuries and Covid-19 infections, the operation has not declined, so its fans hope that it is for this campaign if the league and Champions championships are achieved.

With 18 games played in LaLiga Santander the Real Madrid has a five-point advantage over Sevilla, and is classified for the round of 16 of the Champions League, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain.

The whole of the capital of Spain He had not finished the year as winter champion since the 2016-2017 campaign same in which he ended up winning the league title. Likewise, it should be noted that Madrid have been winter champions 34 times, of which LaLiga has won 21 times.

In this second cycle at the helm of Real Madrid the coach Carlo Ancelotti seeks to win the only domestic title he needs from the major leagues in Europe, since he has already won Serie A in Italy with AC Milan, the Premier League with Chelsea, the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Ligue 1 in France while managing Paris Saint-Germain.

