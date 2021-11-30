11/29/2021 at 22:10 CET

betfair

The The white team faces Athletic Bilbao this Wednesday in a postponed duel and what does a perfect opportunity to expand the income you have on Atlético de Madrid, second classified four points behind the pupils led by Carlo Ancelotti. Despite the fact that the match is played at the Santiago Bernabéu it does not seem like an easy match for the meringues, who will face off against a team that arrives in the capital of Spain with the intention of scoring a point.

What can we bet on Betfair?

From Betfair we can bet on a wide variety of bets related to Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, so we are facing one of the most recommended alternatives for bettors. First of all we will talk about the 1X2 market as one of the most popular options. How much is the victory of Real Madrid paid for? That Madrid wins it is paid to [1,46].

On the other hand, if you think that Bilbao can surprise at the Bernabéu, you have the option of betting on a “draw or Athletic” at 2.60. Nothing bad. Truth? If you believe in lions and are looking for a bet with a greater risk, you can enter the victory of Athletic and this is where we find a high quota such as 7.50, although as I say, I think for the moment locally it is difficult for them not to win this match.

If we talk about the good state of Real Madrid, we must talk about two proper names such as Benzemá and Vinicius, which are being the main culprits that Real Madrid lead the classification.

It is not surprising that betting on what these players score has become one of the most popular bets in Real Madrid games. This time it is paid to [1,90] that marks the French, while the goal by Vinicius Jr. is traded at [2,80], a figure that is not bad at all considering the scoring success that the Brazilian attacker is showing in this first half of the championship, which is turning him into a goal predator.

In addition, to obtain a better rate we can combine this victory for Real Madrid with Vinicius’s goal in the “Combipartido” section and thus obtain a [3.16].