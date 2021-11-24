11/24/2021

The Brazilian central Diego Carlos could not finish the game that Sevilla played this Tuesday against Wolfsburg, on the fifth day of the group stage of the Champions League, and joins the extensive list of physically impaired players in the squad that Julen Lopetegui trains, who has his next appointment, this one in LaLiga, on Sunday at Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid.

The sevillistas, after beating the German team 2-0 at Sánchez-Pizjuán and thus depending on themselves to qualify for the round of 16, if they win Salzburg on the last day in Austria, they took a break this Wednesday and Thursday they will begin to prepare the match against Real Madrid, current leader of the classification with thirty points, two more than those of Lopetegui, who are third.

The joy of victory in the continental tournament also left the uncertainty of the physical state of Diego Carlos, the undisputed starter for the Gipuzkoan coach but who had to be substituted in the final minutes of the match on Tuesday when he complained of a muscle ailment, so the extent of the injury is now pending.

For the Bernabéu, the right-back and captain of the squad are safe and important casualties Jesus Navas and Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, both with long-term injuries, but also the Argentine midfielder Erik lamela He was already absent due to a physical loss against Alavés last Saturday and also in the ‘Champions’ match.

The extreme Suso Fernández, for his part, played a few minutes against Alavés and suffered from the injury that he had been dismissed the previous week, so he could not be against Wolfsburg either.

In the discharge section, on the other hand, yes Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney reappeared after he was not in the squad last Sunday when he arrived with physical problems from the ranch with his team.

Lopetegui, from last night until Sunday, the day on which the game is set at 9:00 p.m., will have time to count the players with whom to oppose Real Madrid in a match in which the leadership of LaLiga is at stake.