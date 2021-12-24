12/24/2021 at 11:25 AM CET

The return of Dani Ceballos to Betis is very close to crystallizing. The footballer has given the go-ahead for a long time to the operation despite having offers from the Premier League and Serie A and in recent days Real Madrid has approached positions with the Verdiblanco club. Both the white president, Florentino Pérez, and the coach, Carlo Ancelotti, have given the OK at the departure of the midfielder, so the announcement of its assignment could arrive once the Christmas holidays are over.

The Verdiblanco club already tried to close the return of Dani Ceballos in the summer, but did not have a salary limit to accommodate him in the squad. In these months, Betis has closed some contract extension, such as that of Sergio Canales, which has allowed it to lower annual chips. This will be joined by a couple of exits that will help reduce the wage bill. In this sense, those in the market are Víctor Camarasa, Martín Montoya, Andrés Guardado, Cristian Tello and Diego Láinez.

Movements aimed at shaping the squad that Manuel Pellegrini wants, with Diego Godín, Marc Roca and Matías Vecino on the horizon, as well as Dani Ceballos from Madrid.

The Verdiblanco club will assume the three million net token that Utrera receives at Real Madrid And it remains to be seen if the purchase option at June 30, 2022 worth 20 million that the Madrid club wanted to include is included in the operation to give the go-ahead for the footballer’s departure.

Ceballos is eager to return to the club he left in 2017 for the Santiago Bernabéu in exchange for 16.5 million. Proof of this is that on November 7 he was in the Benito Villamarín box cheering on the Verdiblancos in the derby against Sevilla.

Unreleased this season

The midfielder has yet to make his debut this season due to a torn fibula ligament in his left ankle. Ceballos already has a medical discharge and the Covid 19 outbreak that has affected the Real Madrid dressing room caused Ancelotti to include him in the squad against Cádiz, but the long period of inactivity has taken its toll and against Athletic he was low due to muscular overload. The Christmas break should facilitate his set-up for his more than likely incorporation to Betis.