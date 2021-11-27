11/26/2021

The Real Madrid squad has ten players who do not fit into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and that the white club would be delighted to be able to place as soon as the winter market window is activated. Two of these footballers are Luka Jovic and Mariano Díaz and from Serie A an exit door can be opened for one of the two.

Napoli are looking for a center forward to replace Victor Osimhen’s long-term absence. The Nigerian suffered a strong clash with Milan Skrimiar in the last Inter-Naples of Serie A and will be out for a minimum of three months after being operated on for a score of fractures on his face. The injury has endangered one of his eyes, so Osimhen will have to be very careful before reappearing.

This being the case, the Parthenopean assembly needs a ram. AND the one he likes the most is Luka Jovic. The Bosnian international has only played 106 minutes this season spread over eight games and it is evident that he is the last in line in attack for an Ancelotti who, in the absence of Karim Benzema, on the visit to Martínez Valero on October 30, preferred to Mariano.

Jovic has already assumed that with Ancelotti he will not have his chance at Real Madrid either and would be willing to accept a new loan, after finishing last year at Eintracht Frankfurt, the club where he emerged.

Mariano would be the alternative that Naples is considering in case the Bosnian’s letter becomes complicated. The one from Premià de Mar is recovering from a broken nose that occurred precisely in the aforementioned duel against the Elche team, the only one that has started this season.

The white club would be open to negotiate either of the two exits. His priority is always a transfer, but he does not close the door to a transfer. The Neapolitan team could propose a purchase option in case the performance was satisfactory.