11/30/2021 at 8:45 PM CET

Luka Modric is 31 days away from being able to freely negotiate his future and Manchester City are on the lookout for joining their ranks in June, when his contract expires, as reported by ‘Superdeporte’. Citizen coach Pep Guardiola has never hidden his weakness for the Croatian international and would not hesitate to add him to his project at the Etihad if he gets within range.

The Premier League champion would offer him a long-term contract counting on a golden retirement in New York City, the club that controls in Major League Soccer. And that, at 36 years old, is a succulent offer to study, despite the fact that Modric has always expressed his desire to hang up his boots at Real Madrid, the club where he is in his tenth season.

Despite his advanced age, the Croatian midfielder seems to have rope for a while. At the moment he remains a fixture in Carlo Ancelotti’s schemes. If last year he played a total of 59 games, including Real Madrid and his national team, this year he is already at 22. And he has only not played when injuries have prevented him.

Renewal before the end of the year

The veteran Italian coach has had no qualms about publicly marking him as untouchable in his midfield. City know that they are still a high-performance footballer and you don’t care about your identity card.

The irruption of the Manchester team has caused the alarms to go off in Concha Espina. And according to the journalist Fabrizio Romano, the white club will propose the renewal to Modric before the end of the year.

Based on this information, the agreement would be closed immediately … but the effect that Manchester City’s interest in the negotiation may have remains to be seen.