11/18/2021 at 23:03 CET

Real Madrid beat Red Star 79-67 in a game marked by absences and in which Walter Tavares with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 blocks and Rudy Fernández were the differentiating element to sleep leader of the Euroleague while waiting for Barça and Olimpia Milano to play.

RMA

ITS T

REAL MADRID, 79

(16 + 16 + 25 + 22): Heurtel (9), Abalde (9), Hanga (11), Yabusele (7), Tavares (15) -starting five-, Causeur (5), Núñez (2), Rudy (7), Vukcevic, Poirier (14), Llull and Ndiaye.

RED STAR, 67

(13 + 19 + 14 + 21): Davidovac (6), Lazic, Dobric (9), Markovic (2), Kuzmic (8) -starting five-, Lazarevic, Hollins (16), Simonovic (6), Ivanovic ( 8) and Zirbes (12).

REFEREES

Mehdi Difallah (France), Carmelo Paternico (Italy) and Elias Koromilas (Greece). Without eliminated.

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 11th day of the Euroleague played before 5,825 spectators at the Palacio de Deportes (WiZink Center) in Madrid.

The fourth game in seven days and a Red Star so plagued by casualties – Mitrovic, White, Wolters and Kalinic – as well as the Real Madrid without Williams-Goss, Alocén, Taylor, Randolph and Thompkins they did not invite total war on the track.

The Serbian team, aware of their inferiority, came out with the clear idea of ​​sleeping the game as long as possible and clawing their way here and there while waiting for the moment to have some chance of victory.

Madrid came out aware of all this and after the tie at five (min.2) set a 9-0 run in the next four minutes. Between this and the fact that only Ognjen Dobric, author of the five points of his team, seemed dangerous, he went to sleep.

The first quarter ended 16-13. Pablo Laso, who had started the rotations much earlier than usual due to accumulated fatigue, continued to rotate in search of a quintet to shake the game and bring him out of the lethargy in which he was sunk, 22-22 (m.14.30).

Nikola Ivanovic, intense before Poirier’s gaze

With 25-26 (m.16.30), the Madrid coach called his players to chapter, but did not manage to get the game out of the slumber in which it was installed and at halftime it was tied at 32.

Only some arbitration decisions, much protested by the stands, managed to alter the flat tone of the clash, in which Madrid did not take advantage of its superiority in the rebound, in the shot (the Red Star is the worst team in the launch of three) or the court factor.

In the resumption, the attacks became an outside shooting contest in which both teams participated and in which Madrid had more aim, with Thomas Heurtel and a Fabien Causeur in great shape from the triple, 42-36 (m.24).

Alberto Abalde crushes the Serbian hoop

The ten-point advantage, 48-38, He arrived with the third act well advanced (m.26.30) and more because of the wear and tear of the Serbian team than because of a change of pace by Real Madrid. With Walter Tavares as a plunger in attack and as an insurmountable wall in defense, Madrid finished the third act with 57-46 on the scoreboard.

Little by little and without pressing the accelerator too much, by pure specific weight, Madrid began to put land in between, 66-49 (m.32.40) with Rudy Fernández always doing positive things, and some fantasy assists, and with Alberto Abalde seconding him. Vincent Poirier also added to the improvement and Real Madrid headed for a quiet victory, which finally went by 12 points, 79-67.