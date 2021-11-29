11/29/2021 at 10:19 CET

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid certified a great comeback (2-1) against Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla and signed the fourth consecutive victory in LaLiga to consolidate as leader after the stumble of Real Sociedad at the RCDE Stadium. With the three points, the team has added a total of 10 this season after trailing on the scoreboard.

The Whites, who have completed a perfect week after winning the ticket to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, They certified their great reaction capacity and are consolidated as the team that has obtained the most points after being behind on the scoreboard and is the one with the best record ahead of Atlético de Madrid (8).

The team from the capital once again entrusted everything to its two most determined players who are at an excellent level: Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior scored the two goals of the match that neutralized Rafa Mir’s initial and confirmed the victory of Real Madrid, which remains the leader alone.

A leader more than reinforced

Carlo Ancelotti’s team scored three points against a direct rival for the title such as Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla and is confirmed as the most leader after the defeat also of Real Sociedad, which has missed the first place with only one point from the last six. With a great display of punch, Real Madrid has established itself as a solo leader.

The Madridistas are one of the candidates for the title along with Atlético de Madrid, current champion of the competition, and FC Barcelona, ​​which has increased its options after the arrival of Xavi Hernández to the bench and the two consecutive victories against Espanyol and Villarreal.