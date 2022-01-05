01/05/2022 at 23:28 CET

Alcoyano starred in the great surprise of the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey last season, eliminating Real Madrid (2-1). The always whimsical draw wanted the people of Madrid to have to return to the Collao this year. This time there has been no surprise and Carlo Ancelotti’s men, although they have not had it easy at all, will be in the round of 16 draw on Friday after winning 1-3 with two lucky goals in the last minutes of the second half..

ALC

RMA

Alcoyano

Jose Juan; Lillo, Primi, Carlos Blanco (Raúl, 60 ‘), Carbonell (Revert, 80’); Fran Miranda (Juli, 60 ‘), Juanan; Antón, Dani Vega (Javi García, 80 ‘), Andy (Imanol, 60’); Mourad.

Real Madrid

Lunin; Nacho, Militao, Álaba (Vallejo, 86 ‘), Marcelo; Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Camavinga (Kroos, 77 ‘); Rodrygo (Ceballos, 86 ‘), Mariano (Asensio, 48’) and Hazard (Isco, 77 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 17 Militao. 1-1 M. 66 Dani Vega. 1-2 M. 76 Asensio. 1-3 M. 78 Isco.

Referee

Lamb Vega (Cantabria). TA: Juanan (54 ‘), Primi (70’) / Camavinga (57 ‘), Rodrygo (80’)

Incidents

Match of the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey played at Collao.

He did not trust the rival’s Italian coach and for that reason he has arranged a line-up with some substitutes, but only with first-team players. Not a single footballer from the subsidiary in the starting eleven. Real Madrid came from conceding a defeat against Getafe in the first league game this year. Ancelotti had been critical of his men, explaining the game lost due to the low tension of his players, whom he accused of continuing on vacation. And it seemed that the Real Madrid footballers continued to celebrate Christmas in the first minutes of the game. Alcoyano has been able to score up to three goals. Already in minute 3, Dani Vega finished off with danger, having to use Lunin thoroughly, who was able to send the ball to a corner kick. And at the corner, Camavinga saved a shot from Juanan with his head that slipped tight to the post.

At this stage of the game, Real Madrid had a lot of problems getting the ball under control. The pressure from the locals was suffocating. An uncomfortable match for the rival, the one posed by the Alicante players. And before the first quarter of an hour was reached, a possible penalty for Dani Vega and a dangerous counterattack from Andy with a shot from the Alcoyano player outside the net. Real Madrid could only come out with long balls so that Mariano would seek his life and Vicente Parras’ team has continued to create danger. A shot from far from the center-back Carlos Blanco again demanded Lunin, who had to stretch to send the ball to a corner. Veteran José Juan, who had only seen Rodrygo finish off on one occasion in the first half hour, was a spectator. But Real Madrid has imposed its trade when least expected. There were five minutes until half-time when Militao headed in from a corner kick. The center-back repeated, as he had already scored at Collao last season.

The second half started with bad news for Real Madrid, as Mariano had a muscular injury in a race and had to leave his post to Asensio. The Madrilenians came out more focused, taking advantage of the fact that the locals’ drive was down, and they had much more possession of the ball, approaching José Juan’s goal thanks to Álaba’s good shot.

GOAL AND LUCK

To seek the tie, Vicente Parras has moved the bench and has ordered a triple change. And his daring has been rewarded, because six minutes after the changes, Dani Vega has tied with a great shot that has entered the squad. It seemed that the script from last season could be repeated, when Alcoyano came back from an initial goal by Militao, but this time there was no surprise. Among other things because those of Ancelotti have allied themselves with fortune with two lucky goals from Asensio and Isco, with the collaboration of José Juan, who have sentenced the tie in two minutes and who have allowed Ceballos to have minutes after recovering from a long injury.