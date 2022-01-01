01/01/2022 at 09:30 CET

The Real Madrid striker, Vinícius Junior, has had a stellar 2021. Together with Benzema, he has formed one of the LaLiga pairs and their growth has been total: their effectiveness has risen from 7.4% to 15.6% in just one year..

24 – Vinicius Junior 🇧🇷 has been involved 24 goals in 54 appearances in 2021 all competitions (15 goals + 9 assists), only one less than the previous years for @realmadriden (25 in 89 games). Revolution # RM #Vinicius # OptaJoséQuiz # review2021 pic.twitter.com/8gsyKUzRzW – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 31, 2021

The Brazilian, who arrived in Madrid from Flamengo in the summer of 2018, He has established himself as a differential player and the numbers speak for themselves: he has participated in 24 goals in 2021, just one less than in 2019 and 2020 together.

The extreme He has scored 15 goals and has distributed nine assists in 2021, for the 12 goals and 13 assists of the years 2019 and 2020, when he had not yet established himself as a decisive player.

The Real Madrid of Benzema and Vinícius

Carlo Ancelotti’s team, who has taken the reins in his second stage as white coach, is governed to the sound of Vinícius Júnior and Karim Benzema, the two most fit players in the squad and the most decisive in the offensive field.

Between the two they have signed 32 goals and 17 assists between all the competitions reached the halfway point of the 2021/22 season. The team’s successes at the end of the season will depend, to a large extent, on both.