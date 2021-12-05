12/05/2021 at 11:33 CET

After a solid victory against Real Sociedad (0-2), Madrid already has, despite being at the beginning of December, with a overwhelming point difference over Atlético and Barça. Ancelotti’s team is the only one that is meeting the expectations of the greats.

The goals of Viniciús and Luka jovic they leave the white team to 18 points from Barça and 10 from Atlético. The Brazilian thus added his tenth goal in the League, forming a lethal pair with Benzema in the face of goal. In fact, Real Madrid It is the only team in the five major leagues that has two different players with at least 10 goals.

Benzema, who left injured, adds 12 goals in the championship, while ‘Vini’ reached the double figure against Real. 22 goals in total for a couple who are becoming more than fearsome for their rivals. In the Champions League, the French has 5 goals and the Brazilian two, adding a total of 29 goals in all competitions.

Jovic wants to enter the scene

Karim Benzema’s injury was taken advantage of wonderfully by a so far missing Luka Jovic. The Serbian came out in the 18th minute and was decisive for the victory of Ancelotti’s men at the Reale Arena. Assistance in the first half to Viniciús and goal in the second to round out a great performance.

It is the first time that the Serbian scores and attends the same game with Real Madrid, in any competition after 41 games. Jovic participated in the same goals against Real that in their previous 22 games (one goal and one assist in 462 minutes).