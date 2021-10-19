10/19/2021 at 3:00 PM CEST

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid visit Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday three of the Champions League group stage in a key match for the aspirations to first place in Group D. After the unexpected defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu against the debutant Sheriff Tiraspol, the capital team needs the three points and regain sensations.

The Whites, who have not competed in LaLiga this day after CSD postponed their match against Athletic Club, they add two consecutive defeats and three games without a win in all competitions just before the national team break. Without Bale, Hazard, Isco, Carvajal, Ceballos and Jovic, who have fallen out of the call, Carlo Ancelotti’s team visit a stadium where they fell last year.

The Ukrainian side, in fact, defeated the team then led by Zinedine Zidane in both the first and second round matches in the group stage of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League.: stormed the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas (2-3) and became strong in the Oblasny SportKomplex Metalist (2-0) to complete an almost historic feat.

In search of the first place in the group

Real Madrid are looking for three points against Shakhtar Donetsk that will allow them to put pressure on Sheriff Tiraspol, current leader of group D, who is playing at home against Inter. The double confrontation against the Italians on matchdays 3 and 4 will mark their real ceiling and their qualification options for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The Moldovan team, which is enjoying its first participation in the top continental competition, has completed a perfect baggage: defeating Shakhtar Donetsk at home on their debut and storming the Santiago Bernabéu on the second day. If he manages to defeat Inter Milan in the next two matches, he could ensure his presence in the next round depending on the results between the Spanish and the Ukrainians.