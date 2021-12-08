12/08/2021 at 18:05 CET

Sport.es

Real Madrid would be winning the bid for the signing of Chelsea center-back Antonio Rüdiger, according to information published by ‘The Independent’. According to the London newspaper, the brother and representative of the German international, Sahr Senesie, would have recently met with a representation of the white team with which he would have reached a principle of verbal agreement waiting to be able to formalize a proposal from next January 1, when the footballer can freely negotiate his future.

Rüdiger’s contract with Chelsea expires in June 2022 and he has already decided to change of scene. The German has rejected the renewal proposal put forward by the blues, which have put him on the table with a net 8.5 million annually. AND Real Madrid would be his favorite destination, above Tottenha, Manchester United and Bayern, the club that is betting the strongest on its incorporation.

The Germans would be willing to pay him 10 million net per season, a dizzying figure that, however, does not meet the expectations of a Rüdiger, who at 28 years old and at the peak of his career, aspires to something more. So Real Madrid has assumed that having the services of the German international means having to scratch your pocket. AND in the meeting with his agent he would have conveyed his willingness to satisfy the footballer’s claims.

Identical operation to Alaba

The operation has an obvious parallel with the arrival of David Alaba this past summer. The Austrian also rejected the renewal offer that Bayern presented him to leave with the letter of freedom to the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid signed a contract for five seasons at a rate of 20 million – which he denied Sergio Ramos for his renewal – to which must be added 17.5 of transfer bonus. The figures would not be very far from what it will have to pay Rüdiger if the agreement ends up crystallizing.

What is clear is that the German center-back will not continue at Chelsea. And this is how the London club has understood it, which has rushed to find him a replacement, the Hungarian Attila Szalai, who will arrive at Stamford Bridge after paying Fenerbahçe 23.4 million. The operation was recently confirmed by Hungary coach Marco Rossi. To this must be added the renewal of the young Trevoh Chalobah. Two movements that open the door to the German international.