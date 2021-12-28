12/28/2021 at 17:58 CET

The Real Madrid striker, Vinícius Junior, is the Brazilian who has scored the most goals (12) in the five major leagues and the one who has participated the most (19) in the goals of his team this season 2021/22.

19 – @vinijr 🇧🇷 is the Brazilian footballer in the five major European leagues who has participated in the most goals this season among all competitions (12 goals and 7 assists), and the one who has also scored the most goals (12). Revolution @ realmadrid #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/kfmBI4mXon – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 27, 2021

The winger, who forms a luxury duo with Karim Benzema in the white attack, He has registered 12 goals and seven assists in all competitions and is at his best since signing for the club in the summer of 2018..

The ex of Flamengo he has a total of 26 goals and 32 assists as a Real Madrid player in 143 official games. At 21, the Brazilian is destined to lead the whole of the capital for the next decade.

A Real Madrid on the rise

Carlo Ancelotti’s team is completing a great campaign and currently it is positioned as leader of LaLiga with a certain margin of maneuver and is already in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. In the second stage of the Italian, the team works perfectly.

The whites add 46 points reached the equator of the 2021/22 edition of LaLiga with 14 victories, four draws and one defeat, in addition to being the highest-scoring team (41) and the second-lowest-scoring team (16) in the championship.