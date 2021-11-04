11/04/2021 at 17:58 CET

betfair

Iraola’s men, after a few weeks marked by the dispute of league matches during the week, face Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the Madrid fiefdom, in a party that seems, at least, exciting. The Vallecano team is sixth in the league table with one more match than the whites and this match will serve to measure their aspirations, after having defeated Barcelona recently.

Given the accumulation of parties, Iraola could introduce changes in his starting eleven, more if possible after his statements after his match against Celta, where he spoke of the fatigue of his players. For sure, the Basque coach will continue with his usual 4-2-3-1 formation, with Dimitrievski under sticks and a defensive rear that has Catena among its most common men, who could be accompanied in the demarcation by Maras or Saveljich, while the wings would be for Balliu and Fran García.

As for the Rayo midfield, Pathe Ciss, Unai López or Comesaña, they will compete to occupy one of the two available places, although it is true that Iraola has men capable of playing in the midfield or a little more advanced in its squad. , as are Valentin or Balliu. Trejo, Isi Palazón and García are common in attacking positions, while Falcao or Nteka will complete Rayo’s formation. Iraola only has the loss of Merquelanz for this match.

The whites come from playing a Champions League match, with a Karim Benzema who is still in a state of grace, although he missed the last league match, although it should be noted that his absence was hardly noticed, given the excellent game that Vinicius had. It should also be noted that the Frenchman comes from scoring the 1000th goal in the Champions League.

The last league match against Elche, in addition to serving as the perfect setting for a new exhibition by Vinicius, left as a negative note the Mariano and Rodrygo injuries, both without a return date, although it is expected that they will be available again throughout the month of November. To these casualties must be added those of Valverde, Ceballos and Bale.

The spicy note of the game could be in the reappearance of Hazard, very questioned in the Real Madrid ranks. Vinicius and Benzema are immovable, although at the top of the attack they could be accompanied by Lucas, Asensio or the aforementioned Hazard, although in the case of Asensio he could also occupy the position of midfielder. In the center of the field, “the old guard” seems to be taking hold again.

Lastly, regarding defense, the Militao-Alaba couple grows stronger and more confident every dayThe last league match against Elche, in which the Madrid defense team celebrated each time one of its members cut off an attack from Elche, leaving good examples of this. On the wings, Carvajal has returned in a very good moment of form, although Marcelo or Mendy will compete to occupy these two demarcations.

To date, Vallecas is an impregnable fiefdom, although the difference between being at the top of the table or not is to score points away from home, so I expect a brave Rayo Vallecano. That is why the fee [1,7] that Betfair offers us relative to “Both teams to score”It seems very good to me, even more so if we observe that in the last 6 victories of the Whites in LaLiga, in all of them they have conceded a goal.

The fee is also striking [1,62] what Betfair offers us when we combine “More than 0.5 goals in the first half and less than 4.5 goals in the match”, more watching the last league matches of both teams and, with special emphasis on this point on the great capacity that Iraola’s men have in the counterattack, which could catch the madridistas off guard, as it happened in previous league matches, where It was shown that Rayo is not a team that needs possession of the ball to feel comfortable on the field.