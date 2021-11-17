11/16/2021 at 22:30 CET

Real Madrid scored the victory with Fabien Causeur, 25 points, and Walter ‘Edy’ Tavares, 12 points and 10 rebounds, as banners against an Asvel Villeurbanne in which Eli Okobo was the best with 26 points.

ASVEL

RMADRID

ASVEL, 74

(24 + 19 + 11 + 20): Okobo (26), Jones (12), Lacombe (9), Gist (6) and Kahudi -starting five-, Knight (2), Fall, Osetkowski (14), Strazel ( 3) and Antetokounmpo (2).

R. Madrid, 87

(33 + 18 + 16 + 20): Causeur (25), Abalde (4), Hanga (5), Yabusele (18) and Tavares (12) -starting five-, Núñez, Heurtel (2), Rudy (9) , Vukcevic (3), Poirier (6) and Llull (3).

Referees:

Sasa Pukl (SLO), Fernando Rocha (POR) and Uros Nikolic (SRB). Without eliminated.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the tenth day of the Euroleague played at the Astroballe de Villeurbanne before 5,560 spectators.

The Madrid still not lost in Villeurbanne and there are already 4 victories on this field in as many visits.

Real Madrid’s departure was brilliant, converting every attack he made, with Fabien Causeur and Guerschon Yabusele as stilettos. with which the 3-15 in the first 3 minutes almost fell short, like the 8-20 in the equator of the first act.

The dominance of Walter ‘Edy’ Tavares under the hoops and the defense did the rest. Only Elie Okobo showed his quality in the French team. With 14-27 on the scoreboard (min 7.30) Madrid presented almost perfect statistics with 5 of 6 in shots of 2, 4 of 4 in triples and 5 out of 5 from the staff.

Okobo, with 16 points at the end of the quarter and 3 triples without failure, was the counterweight of a Madrid that dominated the game, but did not achieve much advantage, 24-33.

In the second act, Madrid lowered its defensive level and the game was more about running and alternations in which Asvel took advantage with a partial of 10-4 in the first 3 minutes, 34-37. A call to order from Pablo Laso in defense, returned the team to more comfortable advantages until 43-51 with which the break was reached.

Madrid clearly dominated when applied in defense and the Villeurbanne gave the sensation of going a little accelerated and beyond its possibilities, although he never turned his face to the game supported by Okobo’s 17 points in the first twenty minutes. Causeur’s 10 points, Tavares’ 10 and Yabusele’s 9 with 7 of 12 triples and 9-19 in rebounds were the keys to Madrid’s partial victory

Causeur, accurate in the triple

James Gist, who twice won the game against Tavares, was the novelty in the French attack, while Madrid with the starting five back on track did not struggle in the score 47-60 (m.24.30) and with Causeur very accurate from behind the 6.75 meter line.

Five consecutive failures in three-pointers by Madrid, who did not explore other offensive options in those minutes, allowed Asvel to hook up again on the scoreboard, 54-62 (m.28.30). With 54-67 and mandarin on the horn of Causeur ended the third quarter.

The last period began by contemplating the state of grace of Causeur, protagonist in the initial 0-8 that extended the Spanish advantage against 54-75 with 8 minutes remaining. Madrid rested on their laurels and the Gauls scored a 15-3 run in just over 4 minutes, 70-78, to reopen the match.

Two 3-pointers by Rudy and good time and ball management were enough for Madrid to seal the victory 74-87.