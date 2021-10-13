10/13/2021 at 11:14 PM CEST

A hat trick from the Danish Caroline Moller in the first half, she laid the foundations for Real Madrid’s comfortable victory against Icelandic Breidablik (5-0) in their home debut in the group stage of the women’s soccer Champions League.

Real Madrid

Mass; Ivana Andrés, Gálvez, Peter; Kenti Robles (Nahikari, min.53), Lorena Navarro, Zornoza (Corredera, min.53), Claudia Florentino (Carmona, min.46), Lucía Rodríguez; Athenea and Moller (Match, min.73).

Breidablik

Ivarsdottir; A.Arnadottir, K. Arnadottir, Lillyardottir, Halldorsdottir; Antonsdottir (Sigurgeirsdottir, min, 62), Tomasdottir (Kristjansdottir, min.89) Ziemer (Fiedriksdottir, min.89); Magnusdottir (Georgsdottir, min.89), McCarty (Soree, min.62) and Albertsdottir.

Goals

1-0, M.5: Moller. 2-0, M.19: Moller. 3-0, M.42: Moller. 4-0, M.47: Carmona. 5-0, M.88: Lorena Navarro.

Referee

Sandra Bastos (POR). He admonished Halldorsdottir (min.44).

Incidents

Alfredo Di Stéfano. 473 spectators.

The white team began determined to score soon to avoid surprises. And it only took five minutes to do it. It was achieved by Moller herself, who after a first warning received a good pass between the lines from the right of the Mexican Kenti Robles to control delicately and define with force.

It was the first measure of his private recital. Eager for more, she sent the ball out after a good combination with Athenea and immediately came within inches of overtaking the goalkeeper in a heads up. The luck that he lacked there was near the twentieth minute, when a ball taken under the sticks by a rival defense fell on his feet to later define calmly.

There was still dynamite left for the Danish woman, who shortly before the break he put the icing on the cake to a great collective play that was born on a wall by Kenti Robles with Lorena Navarro and followed with a new assistance from the Mexican culminating in the heart of the area.

Back in the green, the festival continued. And he was joined by Olga Carmona, who just entered the field of play won a ball in pressure and, with the help of Moller’s pass, scored the fourth goal of the night.

Despite the comfortable advantage, the host did not shrink, aware that the number of goals in favor could ultimately be decisive to seal the first place. And had Nahikari the option of increasing the rent, first with a shot that brushed the crossbar and then with a header in a comfortable position that came out too weak.

In the end it was Lorraine navarro who closed the ‘little hand’ with a point-blank shot.

Thanks to this result, the Madridistas add six points out of six possible and set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain, with which they will foreseeably end up fighting for the lead.