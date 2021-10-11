10/11/2021 at 9:05 PM CEST

.

After the incidents recorded in the previous derby against Real Sporting last Saturday, Real Oviedo decided to officially express its “unconditional support” to the blue fans and condemned “any type of unpleasant, abusive and violent behavior” that had occurred in the hours prior to the crash.

“The fans have behaved in an exemplary manner and have always focused on encouraging and supporting the team, giving images of responsibility and compliance with regulations in situations such as the pandemic,” says the statement, in which “manipulation or subjective approaches” of some information is rejected.

Regarding the incidents after the passage of the blue team bus, the club insisted that “condemns all kinds of violent and abusive situations” that occurred outside the Carlos Tartiere, and took advantage of the statement to wish a speedy recovery to both the police officers and the fans who were injured.

In addition, the blue entity recalled that no type of incident was recorded in the stadium and he highlighted the treatment that “out of goodwill” the local club gave to the visiting fans who traveled individually.

“The club could have banned them from entering the stadium, given that their seats were not acquired through the visiting club and they did not travel in the security device that had been proposed from the Government Delegation, “qualifies the text, which recalls Sporting’s refusal to travel within the device designed for high-risk matches.

The incidents occurred in the hours before the game during the accompaniment of the local fans to the bus of their team and resulted in two detainees who have already been brought to justice.