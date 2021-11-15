Taylor Swift and the reason she broke up with Jake Gyllenhaal | Instagram

Recently, the famous singer Taylor Swift in her 10-minute video of All To Well hinted at the real reason why she ended her love affair with the actor Jake gyllenhaal, so social networks are in an uproar.

After the premiere of the 10-minute version of the song “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift, fans of the singer believe that for this reason Jake Gyllenhaal broke up with her.

Taylor Swift premiered on Friday, November 12 “All Too Well: The Short Film“The extended 10-minute version of one of his most emotional songs from the” Red (Taylor’s Version) “album.

After the release, fans of the businesswoman were extremely intrigued, as the singer possibly revealed the real reason why her ex-courtship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal ended.

As you may know, the singer became known for writing songs about her former loves, and now she has hinted that the difference in ages was the reason why the relationship between the celebrities failed to work after almost a year together.

In fact, on the Red album, there are several songs that Taylor Swift dedicated to Jake Gyllenhaal, who ended their romantic relationship at the end of 2010.

It should be noted that at that time the actor was 29 years old and she was 20 when they began dating, something that affected the romance to the breaking point.

On the other hand, in the new version of the song “All Too Well”, Taylor confesses that Jake tried to keep the romance secret, something with which the artist did not agree, however, finding herself extremely in love, she tried to understand.

They say that all is well that ends well /, but I’m in a new hell / every time you fool my mind / You said that if we had been closer in age maybe it would have turned out well / And that made me want to die “.

It is worth mentioning that Taylor Swift is currently re-recording her first six albums, so she decided to release this “original version” of the song, which she wrote when she was only 21 years old during a rehearsal session prior to her release. tour Speak Now Tour, after a few months of their breakup.

And leaving her former loves aside, today the singer is happier than ever, as Swift has had a solid relationship with actor Joe Alwyn for more than four years.

The two met in 2016 during that year’s MET Gala, but after a while they started dating.

In fact, people who are close to Taylor Swift and her boyfriend say that the two celebrities are very much in love and possibly already thinking about marriage.

Even the singer herself expressed everything she feels for Alwyn on her album “Lover”, however they have tried to keep the details of their relationship private.