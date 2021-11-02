11/02/2021 at 08:56 CET

Real Sociedad remains the leader in the classification of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022 after the dispute of the 12th day despite drawing one goal in the basque derby against Athletic Club because of a goal by Iker Muniain in injury time.

The main rivals of San Sebastian, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Atlético, cut differences with their triumphs over Elche, Osasuna and Betis respectively, while Barcelona continues in the middle part of the table, and the relegation places are occupied by Cádiz, Levante and Getafe.

Elche – Real Madrid (1-2)

The whites recover their smile thanks to a Vinicius in a state of grace who signed a new double at the Martínez Valero. The rude mistake of Casemiro that ended in a goal of Pere Mile it put emotion and complicated the end to those of Ancelotti.

Seville – Osasuna (2-0)

A goal from the Brazilian Diego Carlos, with an impeccable header from a corner kick at 40 minutes, and another from the Argentine Lucas OcamposAfter a defensive failure at the time of the game, they sealed a clear victory for the sevillistas, dominators and who did not go through any difficulties to secure a valuable victory.

Valencia – Villarreal (2-0)

The Valencia ended his losing streak of seven games without winning by beating Villarreal at Mestalla with a goal in the final moments of the first half of Hugo Guillamón and another from Carlos Soler, from penalty, in the second, which expanded the bad dynamics of the Castellón team, which already adds four games without winning, with three defeats and a draw in extremis.

Barcelona – Alaves (1-1)

A Barça impotent in the first game after the dismissal of Ronald Koeman was not able to beat Alavés, who took a point from a Camp Nou with only 37,278 spectators after Luis Rioja will manage to equal the great goal of Memphis who opened the scoring at the start of the second half.

Cádiz – Mallorca (1-1)

Cádiz managed to tie in added time against Mallorca with a penalty goal transformed by Álvaro Negredo that equaled the goal scored by Idrissu Baba in the first half. The Balearic Islands finished with one less player due to Sedlar’s expulsion.

Athletic – Betis (3-0)

Rodrigo de Paul is already a leader in Atlético de Madrid, enlightened and relaunched by football, the personality and ambition of the Argentine international, on which he built an undeniable victory against Real Betis, defeated by goals from Yannick Carrasco, Joao Félix and Pezzella’s own door.Getafe – Espanyol (2-1)

A double from Turkish international striker Enes Unal allowed Getafe to add their first victory of the season by beating Espanyol under heavy rain, who scored through Sergi gomez and he accused too much the loss of his top gunner, Raúl de Tomás.

Real Sociedad – Athletic (1-1)

Real Sociedad continues to lead despite the fact that it could not achieve the victory against Athletic that it caressed with Alex Isak’s goal until in added time Iker Muniain, direct foul, he achieved a draw that did justice to what happened in a derby in which Iñigo Martínez was sent off.

Rayo Vallecano – Celta (0-0)

Celta de Vigo scored a point at the Vallecas Stadium, where until now Rayo counted all their games for victory, in a duel without goals in which the Madrid team had the best chances, especially in the first half, in which Isi Palazón crashed a ball into a post.

Levante – Granada (0-3)

The grenade imposed its law in the Ciutat de Valéncia, where did not give Levante an option after being superior in the first half and barely suffering in the second, in which the locals wasted their best chances. Germán, Luis Suárez and Antonio Puertas scored the goals for the Nasrid team.