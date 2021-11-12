11/12/2021 at 19:40 CET

Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Levante have crossed out this Friday as “absolutely disproportionate” the sanction of three points imposed by the sole competition judge of the First Women’s Division for not wearing the anagram of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) , which they attribute to a “persecution”.

The conflict stems from the consideration of the Women’s League as a professional, which was declared by the Higher Sports Council (CSD), but which is not recognized by the RFEF.

The three clubs have signed a joint statement in which they warn that the RFEF regulations “only oblige to put the patch” of the federation “in non-professional competitions”, which is why they understand that the sanction “affects integrity of the competition and has no legal basis “.

Real Sociedad, Levante and Villarreal consider that “the serious disciplinary consequences” of the sanction affect the sports and institutional spheres in order to “coerce the clubs whose behavior only has to do with the defense of their legitimate rights.”

The affected entities have explained that from this day on their women’s teams will wear “against their will” the anagram of the RFEF to “not worsen the situation in consideration of the persecution to which they consider they are being subjected.”

“The teams that are active in professional leagues are owners of the advertising rights of their kits and holders of the income that the promotion of the League generates through the patches on the shirts: the RFEF intends that the teams wear their logo and that of its main sponsor in a compulsory and free way, which lacks legal support “, maintain the three clubs.

They argue that the RFEF “has not yet accepted the qualification of professional competition for the women’s soccer league by agreement of the CSD Board of Directors on June 15”, so it behaves “as if this decision had not taken place and the competition was unprofessional”.

Real Sociedad, Levante and Villarreal warn that they will defend their interests in all judicial and administrative bodies, including the CSD, after which they recall that the government body “has already had to intervene throughout this season to modify circulars issued by the RFEF in relation to the women’s professional soccer league “, so the three clubs will request their protection.