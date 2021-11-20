11/20/2021 at 2:26 PM CET

betfair

On the one hand, we find a Real society immersed in a brilliant start in LaLiga since currently, after thirteen games played, is leader of the leaderboard beating Real Madrid, his immediate pursuer, by one point.

An exciting and promising start for a team that, season after season, with the help of Imanol Alguacil improves in all its facets.

To its predominant and clear offensive vocation of the game, Real Sociedad, can boast of being the third best defense of the championship with only ten goals conceded. An average of less than one goal conceded per game.

By the ValenciaAfter a very promising start, the team led by Bordalás had a clear downturn where he linked seven games without knowing the victory until they regained the winning sensation two days ago against Villarreal and, later, obtain a valuable draw against the current league champion, Atlético de Madrid.

From what has been said above, I expect a really attractive duel between two teams that will seek victory and that, surely, will make football fans enjoy.

Valencia is a team that has been surprising with its offensive numbers since it is the second best attack in LaLiga and being weaker in defense than one would expect with a coach like Bordalás, so I think we will see enough offensive actions to find the right bet like the one offered by Betfair at odds [1.90]. Both teams to score.

Finally, I consider the option of “More than 1.5 Real Sociedad goals in the match” that Betfair offers us for a fee [1.83].

The reason is because the Valencia is a team that has conceded too many goals As we have commented previously and the Royal Society, being the leader and acting as a local in the Reale Arena, has the duty to achieve the three points.

Having said that, I consider it unlikely that Valencia will not score at least one goal in this game and the local team will have to make an offensive effort if they want to achieve victory in this important and complicated match against the Chés.

If we want to find a higher quota we can use the “Combipartido” section and combine the options over 2.5 goals and both score, to get a share of [2.35].