Only the Pacers have managed, in the seven games played, to beat the Heat. The level up they have experienced in summer begins to turn into results and one that is impressive. The Mavericks, a team that has been characterized in recent seasons for having a very high offensive rhythm and winning more from attack than defense, received its own medicine, being massacred on points in the second quarter and taking a defeat with multiple joys for the rival. The 110-125 with which the night ended reflects that only in the first bars of this meeting was there a real competition.

For the Heat it was, in addition to a very interesting collective effort to see, working the blocks very well to have spaces in the shots or to develop continuations in which to unload the ball to a third man who threw in good position. If instead we want to highlight the numerical part, in addition to the 46 points of his second period, it is mandatory to point out that four players exceeded the 22 points in their respective counters, something that in no game in this franchise had happened until now; Butler, Lowry, Herro and Adebayo.

The loss of Porzingis, who has not played for four games due to back problems, forces the Mavericks’ lineup to restructure. In this appointment, Jalen Brunson took a step forward, who is included as a starter because he had to play smaller than if the Latvian center were. But his 25 points were of little use, on the other side there were and multiplied them. They did hold up the first push well, proposing a minimal rectitude in defense and releasing their arms in attack. That state of mind lasted about fifteen minutes, which took Lowry to make one or two jumps in the rhythm of the game and his teammates to be right to link plays that ended in the basket. The counterattacks, or very fast attacks, begin to be a constant in these Spoelstra Heat that we have hardly seen in the already long career of this coach on that bench.

After the break, the Heat only managed to contain the outside shots of their rival, containing the small threat of Bullock and Hardaway, who joined a 7/20 between the two, and Doncic, who finished with 3/9 from the long run. distance. The connection with the pivots did not work, reaching the ball with difficulties from the Slovenian’s hands to the main Powell. Doncic and Brunson were dedicated to making plays with their own stamp given the bad night for the combinatives and did not get to put in trouble to a Heat already outstanding on the scoreboard during the third quarter. Luka surpassed his now coach, Jason Kidd, on the list of all-time scorers for Dallas, and there it was. Not only Lowry, a novelty of the season, should be highlighted in Florida, but also that the game passes through Adebayo as if it were another point guard, something that is becoming a specialty of this team and that in Texas gave fabulous results, or For Herro to become the highest-scoring substitute in history, since there is data to confirm it, after seven games.