More brands land in the robot vacuum sector, one of the fastest growing in the technological world, and that causes prices to fall little by little.

More and more people have a robot vacuum cleaner at home, something that is not surprising at all, and it is a tremendously useful and time-liberating device, especially if it has an adequate navigation system, something that today is easy to find thanks to the competition between various brands.

One of the last to disembark in the sector is realme, an Asian firm that already sells quite a few cheap mobiles in Spain, a very competitive tablet and now its own robot vacuum cleaner, the realme TechLife Vacuum that we have been able to submit to analysis with excellent results and whose official price is 379 euros.

Luckily, there is a store that has been unmarked with a great price reduction on this model: AliExpress, which sells it for less than 200 euros with free shipping from France in just seven days, a real luxury, and without going through customs since the product is within the borders of the European Union.

Robot vacuum cleaner with LiDAR navigation and mapping system that offers smart and efficient cleaning in your home. Vacuum and scrub, programmable, and compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control.

The characteristics of this robot make it rank high among the best robot vacuum cleaners that you can buy right now, and it is that it has something that few can boast of: the LiDAR scanner.

It is an advanced scanner that allows to measure distances very precisely, making the virtual map drawn much better than usual, and with it also cleaning all the corners, one of the pending subjects of these robots, especially of low cost models.

In addition, it has a fairly large suction capacity, so whether you have pets at home or if you have rugs or carpets, it is guaranteed that the thorough cleaning will finish without much trouble.

Although it also has a scrubbing mode, the kit for this is not included as is the case with many other robot vacuum cleaners with a water tank, such as the Cecotec Conga.

If AliExpress sells it in a normal case, it would mean a long wait, but since it is already in France, delivery is much faster and at no additional cost.

