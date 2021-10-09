Next Wednesday, October 13, realme will hold an event to present many products, among which is the realme 4K Smart TV Google Stick. La has given us the key features of the device ahead of launch.

There are brands that are characterized by their secrecy. This is the case of Apple, which never makes any disclosure prior to the presentation of its products.

On the other hand, there are other brands that like to warm up their engines for their presentation events. A good example is realme, which usually creates microsites that collect the most important details of the products they are going to present.

Next Wednesday, October 13, realme will hold an event to present the realme GT Neo2 on the international scene, after announcing it in China a few weeks ago.

But the smartphone will not be the only protagonist of the event. The manufacturer plans to launch a lot of products, among which is the realme 4K Smart TV Google Stick, a device with which the brand wants to stand up to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the Chromecast 2020 with Google TV.

Although the Chromecast is the most used device, there are a series of alternatives that allow us to convert any TV into a SmartTV with ease.

So far, he had actually shown us the design of the device, but except for its name and its appearance we did not know anything else about the device. But now the brand has created a microsite that reveals its key features, so let’s go over them.

The realme 4K Smart TV Google Stick is a device that connects via the HDMI port and can make any TV smart. All you need is an internet connection, and with this you can now give access to the main entertainment platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video or YouTube.

As its name suggests, this device supports content in 4K, and the brand ensures that with advanced connectivity it allows to enjoy an excellent viewing experience. In addition, the manufacturer confirms that it has an HDMI 2.1 port and supports HDR10 +.

That the realme Smart TV Stick comes with Google TV is another piece of information that we already knew by name. Therefore, it offers us all the advantages of the new user interface that operates on Android TV, which is what we find in the new Chromecast of 2020.

The new Chromecast comes with many improvements, such as 4K resolution and a completely new interface. It is officially on sale now.

Among these advantages, it stands out that comes with integrated Google Assistant, a feature that allows you to ask questions, set reminders, and have many other interactions with your TV.

At the moment this is all that has really advanced us about his TV stick. Now we can only wait until next Wednesday to fully know all its details, as well as its price and availability.