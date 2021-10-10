In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Are you thinking of renewing your mobile? The realme 8 is one of the most desired smartphones of the company, due to its well-balanced hardware and its excellent price.

If you are looking a powerful mobile to play or watch series and movies, with a great autonomy that lasts all day without problems, at a great price, take a look at the powers of this model.

The realme 8 with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage has a discount of 30 euros, it only costs 199.90 euros on Amazon. It is the Spanish version sold and shipped by Amazon in one day.

It is a great smartphone with an AMOLED screen, four rear cameras with up to 64 MPix, and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging. Spectacular!

Mobile with 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, 64 Mpx camera, 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charge and 128 GB of storage.

The realme 8 has a 6.4-inch SuperAMOLED screen, with Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels) and an incredible 1,000 nit brightness. Ideal for videos, series and movies, and video games.

Ride a Helio G95 processor with 8 cores at 2 GHz, with 6 GB of RAM. You can run any powerful game or app effectively, and multitask.

And with their 128 GB of storage space, you won’t need a microSD card.

I know what you care about in a mobile is the battery, few surpass it. Dispose of a 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge, able to recharge the mobile to 50% in just 28 minutes. You can use it a day and a half with intensive use.

realme 8 boasts a 64 Mpx main sensor, together with an 8 Mpx and 119º angle, a 2 Mpx macro and a 2 MPix black and white lens.

So you are ready to take photos of all kinds: landscapes, portraits, depth blur, macro photos, etc.

The selfie camera reaches 16 Mpx.

If you want to know more, take a look at our realme 8 review.

