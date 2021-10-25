Without weak points, it is the first smartphone with a 120 Hz screen in the price segment of 200 euros.

1.- 120 Hz: no other smartphone that sells for around 200 euros today integrates a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is a 6.6 ”Full HD + screen, with a ratio of 90.8% (401 dpi and maximum brightness of 600 nits). Provides 180 Hz touch sampling.

2.- Helio G96 Processor: joint bet of realme and Mediatek, it is a chip that has two large A75 cores and six small A55 cores. Its speed reaches 2.05 GHz. It is the only chip in the G9 series that can power 120 Hz displays. The graphic is Mali-G57 MC2.

3.- RAM: The 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM version features DRE (Dynamic RAM Expansion) technology by means of which those 4 GB can be virtually expanded to 7 GB. This computing-inspired technology is now being applied to smartphones to improve their speed, not only to make applications open faster, but also to make background processes run faster.

4.- 65% faster: it is compared to its predecessor 7i.

5.- Triple tray: SIM + SIM + MicroSD (up to 256 GB) simultaneously.

6.- Cameras: the main one is triple with a 50 Mp f / 1.8 angle, 2 Mp f / 2.4 macro and 2 Mp f / 2.4 B / W. Macro photos from 4 cm. Possibility of recording videos with both cameras at the same time. 16 Mp f / 2.0 front camera.

7.- Biometrics: finger sensor on the side on / off button.

8.- Battery: 5,000 mAh with 18 w fast charge. On paper, 40 hours of mixed use.

9.- Energy saving mode: With 5% battery life, the realme 8i lasts 35.2 hours of standby time, supports 2.4 hours of calls, 2 hours of music or 1.3 hours of online chat.

10.- Versions: 4 GB + 64 GB (199 euros) and 4 GB + 128 GB (219 euros) alternatives available

Gadget opines

The 8i from realme (the brand insists on writing the r in lowercase) is a mid-range mobile from a general point of view but that combines certain qualities of a superior segment and, all this, with an absolutely groundbreaking price. This commercial philosophy has been practiced realme since its inception. Indeed, the finish, without being luxurious, is relevant, with a very careful assembly of its more than worthy materials. Its energy system is left over to last a day and a half, and the cameras comply with solvency, without more delicacies. Do not ask them for spectacular photos when the light is not good. So far, the essential virtues of a current mid-range. Where this really hits the table is, without a doubt, in the fantastic fluidity of the screen (accompanied by a great quality of said panel in all aspects) and in the power that the processors treasure to move the whole. Surprising for good.

An important detail in order to decide on your purchase is that the 8i is a 4G smartphone. It is true that 5G networks are poorly developed in Spain. But the definitive takeoff of this technology is imminent. Only the operators (and the Government) know when it will happen, but one thing and another must be taken into account.

For those who are looking for a well-made mobile, effective in the day to day and cheap, the realme 8i is a safe bet.