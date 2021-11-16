Top-notch display and processor, up to 12 GB of RAM, 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging at 65 watts. We have already tested it.

realme is, according to data provided by the company itself, the sixth smartphone company that sells the most units worldwide and fifth in Europe. An interesting fact considering that it was founded only three years ago. realme has just presented the GT NEO 2, the first model of the second generation GT, which defines the terminals that lead its portfolio according to its technical characteristics.

Design

Also according to the company, the GT NEO 2 presents a design based on urban aesthetics. In its development, a system of seven nano-multilayers has been used to achieve a double-textured finish and a very smooth surface. It is available in phosphor green, blue and black colors.

Screen

It is equipped with realme’s first HDR 10+ display, Samsung’s E4 AMOLED. It is, in effect, a 6.6 ”AMOLED panel, capable of generating a brightness of up to 1,300 nits. It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz (600 Hz touch), resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels (398 dpi), 20: 9 format, surface / screen ratio of 85.7% and compatible, as mentioned, with HDR10 +. This entire panel is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass.

Technical component

The realme GT NEO 2 is equipped with a 3.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, which achieves one of the highest AnTuTu scores in the segment. It is accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and memory up to 256GB. As for its graphics, it is an Adreno 650. Other details of interest is that said memory fits within the UFS 3.1 protocol and that the aforementioned RAM can be adjusted in performance by the user.

System optimization

It includes GT Mode 2.0, designed to optimize the gaming experience, giving a big boost to the CPU performance and the touch sampling rate, which can reach 600 Hz.

Battery and charging

It equips a 5,000 mAh unit and fast charging technology at 65 w. This assumes 0-100% battery life in about 36 minutes.

Refrigeration

It features a new vapor chamber cooling technology, with an eight-layer structure with diamond thermal gel for better heat dissipation.

Video-photography

The main camera starts from a 64 Mp f / 1.8 angular sensor with AI technology, which is accompanied by an 8 Mp f / 2.3 wide angle of 199o and a 2 Mp f / 2.4 macro; 4K video at 60 fps. As for the front camera, it is 16 Mp. Notable are the film simulation filters and street photography mode.

Multimedia

Equip dual Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.

Availability and price

The realme GT NEO 2 is available from November 16 in two configurations:

8 GB + 128 GB – 449.99 euros

12 GB + 256 GB – 549.99 euros

Black Friday Deals

As an introductory offer and until the end of Black Friday (until November 29, 2021), the GT NEO 2 will have a special price of:

8 GB + 128 GB – 369.99 euros

12 GB + 256 GB – 449.99 euros

www.realme.com

Gadget opines

Courtesy of realme Spain, we have been able to test a GT NEO 2 a few days before its launch. And the overall conclusion is that realme has done it again: it presents a mobile with many high-end features at a mid-range price.

For example, the design, finish and general assembly is typical of a premium category terminal. Its back has a fully effective anti-fingerprint coating. Now it is easily scratched; It has been to carry it in the same pocket inside which there were keys (with room for everything) and slight marks have been presented. There is a reason why a flexible cover is included in the sales kit.

The screen is a wonderful panel that ‘shines for its brightness’ and for its impressive fluidity, both global in terms of content reproduction and tactile, a way to attract the gamer world. Everything in it looks great, with slightly saturated colors (no problem, they can be corrected) and it does not collapse under the sun.

Inside, the figures that its components promise on paper are 100% transformed into reality: it is a terminal that can handle everything, even with really demanding applications or games. With the game mode, there is a plus of optimization of the system, although it penalizes the energy consumption quite a bit.

The photo-videographic aspect is one of its weaknesses. It does not take poor photos or videos at all, but it is not the most qualified facet of this terminal. When the light accompanies the scenes, the shots are natural, faithful to reality, with the color somewhat saturated but as permissible as it is correctable. If the scenes lack sufficient brightness, the sensors do what they can and an annoying noise appears. The wide-angle lens is penalized by its own technical brightness that makes it clear when it is better not to use it. The AI ​​that accompanies this entire system, no matter how intelligent it is, does not work miracles, since it ‘gets in’ with an obvious denaturing of the photos.

In the saucer of the positive arguments there is also that of energy consumption and, above all, that of fast charging. In our tests of just five days, with a moderate use pulling forcefully, we have reached 11 at night with the battery of the terminal never less than 40%. This magnificent record will have to be verified after four months. The fast-charging dynamics is fantastic too: indeed, it hits 0-100% in just over half an hour.

In short, realme once again presents a smartphone that breaks the rules of the market, with features that never deserve a lower grade than notable and, almost all of them, outstanding. All this at a super competitive price.