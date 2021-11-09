

How much would “The Simpsons” house be worth in today’s real estate market?

A group of Real estate agents have compiled various facts about the house from “The Simpsons” in order to calculate its price in the current market., despite the fact that the yellow family lives in the fictional town of Springfield.

There is no doubt that The Simpsons marked a before and after of the small screen, the same ones that appeared a little more than two decades ago, whose pilot chapter premiered on December 17, 1989.

Despite the fact that the Simpsons have moved several times, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie always return home at 724 Evergreen Terrace Street, Springfield.

Recently, a group of real estate agents compiled everything you know about your home, to calculate how much it would be worth in today’s marketBut they were based on recently sold properties in Springfield, Oregon, where the family’s life is supposed to be based.

“We found a handful of comparisons that fit well and we used the same approach when determining the value of a home,” explained Garretts Real Estate Group, who did the projection.

In addition, they made the following “announcement”, with which it could go on sale:

“Beautiful two story home with a basement. Arched entrance door; To the left is a cozy living room with a window overlooking the bay, and to the right, there is the dining room which also has a window that overlooks the pretty bay. Towards the back of the house, there is the living room and the kitchen, ”they wrote.

The real estate agency gave a detailed description of the property: the Simpsons house, has four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, basement, attic, a large garden and approximately 2,200 square feet; In addition, it would have been acquired in the premiere chapter, that is, in 1989.

According to estimates from the Garretts Real Estate Group, a house with the characteristics of The Simpsons would have a value in the current housing market of about $ 449,900 dollars approximately.

“Determining the exact cost of the Simpsons house is a bit tricky, but after looking at the numbers and some of the notable features, the house is somewhere in the $ 449,900 range,” they mentioned.

“Considering that they have been in the house since the late 1980s, Homer has a great estate and probably paid much less for the house than its current value,” they added.

This image, created by the real estate group, details Homer Simpson’s property in depth:

The Simpsons house. (Image: Garretts Real Estate Group)

