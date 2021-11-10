WhatsApp recommends not archiving conversations | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that archiving your WhatsApp conversations uses up an amount of storage space that you can take advantage of in other ways, so doing this is not recommended at all.

As you can see, WhatsApp is currently one of the instant messaging applications that millions of people use.

Although, it is worth mentioning that the presence of similar networks, such as Telegram and Signal, has reduced their numbers of users.

However, to be honest, not all users handle the application perfectly and that is why we constantly share some tricks or the new functions of it.

On the other hand, ‘archive chats’ feature allows you to hide individual or group conversations from the chat list in order to better organize your conversations.

It should be noted that this function does not delete the chat or save a backup of it to your SD memory card directly.

When you receive a new message in an archived chat, either individual or group, it is automatically unarchived and appears again in your chat list.

The thing is, in doing so, you are not technically wasting space directly from the SD, but from your mobile device.

Thus, if it is a recurring practice, you risk drastically increasing the weight of the application, as well as the space it uses in the memory of the device.

For this reason, a conversation with photos, video clips, GIFs, among other multimedia content, can weigh approximately 10 MB, which takes up the same amount of space if you decide to archive.

In this way, the recommendation is that the chats that are not necessary are emptied, since more space will be freed from the application and at the same time from the cell phone.

The truth is that the users of the applications receive daily news that allows them to access new services and, additionally, they can guarantee to add users.

It is the case of WhatsApp, which announced a function that will benefit its more than 2,000 million monthly users: Communities, with which it seeks to strengthen its competition against other messaging applications such as Telegram.

According to the information published with the WABetaInfo portal, the developers of the company belonging to Meta (Facebook) would be working on a function that would grant administrators the power to create a community to contain one or more groups within it.