Without a doubt the veteran Zack greinke it would be a highly sought after piece once the work stoppage is over, however, there are some teams that don’t really need it even though it may seem like this in the MLBsuch as the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwauuke and Zack Greinke Brewers.

First reason. Obviously, the problem for the Brewers is not in their starting pitching and not in their bullpen, but in their offense, before spending more than 10 million for a Zack Greinke who comes from some injuries in 2021, they spend it on another player from position that helps the offense in one way or another.

Second reason. We all know part of the Brewers rotation was felt in 2021, Cy Young Corbin Burnes and the two all-stars Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff. However, there are two more starters who did their job well in 2021 and more is expected.

Who are those starters?

They are 28-year-old Adrian Houser at 6’3 and 222 pounds, coming off a 10-6 record with a 3.22 ERA in 142.1 innings with 105 strikeouts. While Eric Lauer had 7 wins and 4 losses, a 3.19 ERA in 24 games started and 118.2 innings with 117 strikeouts.

Signing Zack Greinke would be robbing one of these young pitchers who shot too much for 2022.

Reasons why Braves are not going for Greinke.

World champions have to worry about the money they have to spend if they want to stay with one of those outfielders like Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall or Eddie Rosario, the return of Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna Jr. plus prospect Cristian Pache, It would only leave room for a maximum of 2 to come back, but first, the team must make them a good offer. From Eddie Rosario to Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler comes from having good seasons and they are free agents, that’s when for everyone.

While they don’t need another right-hander in terms of rotation, they have great potential on top of it.

Max Fried, left-handed. Mike Soroka, right. Ian Anderson, right. Huascar Ynoa, right. Charlie Morton, right. Kyle Wright, right.

Mike Soroka and Charlie Morton will be ready for 2022, Ynoa had an injury that took him out of rhythm through the regular season, but in the end he was healthy, Ian Anderson is on track to be a star while Kyle Wright spent 2021 injured Still, he gave up surprises in the Championship Series against the Dodgers, which has the Braves wondering if he would be the fifth or sixth starter, depending.

Zack Greinke is coming off a season where he pitched 176 innings, posting a 4.16 ERA with a 11-6 record with 120 strikeouts, had some falls thanks to injuries, however, he remained as a regular where all season.

