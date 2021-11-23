Geraldine Bazán: Reason why she decided to move away from acting | Instagram

The famous actress Geraldine Bazán has decided to move away from acting and it has been for a great and important reason that we will let you know below, as she is one of the most prominent actresses.

That’s right, the one that at some point was soap opera star, Geraldine Bazán, spoke of the great reason why she is putting aside her acting career.

Geraldine Bazán, who at the time was known by great soap operas such as “My little mischief”, “Como en el cine” and “Victoria”, has recently decided to move away from acting intermittently, to support her eldest daughter, Elissa Marie.

Although in recent years the actress has participated in some television projects such as the series “100 days to fall in love”, as well as the movie “Mixtape”, acting ceased to be her priority when Elissa decided to try her luck in the artistic medium.

It may interest you: Geraldine Bazán conquered in a flowery crop top with ruffles

Because of her I am a mother, assistant, photographer, makeup artist, cheerleader, costume designer. The pride of a mother is difficult to explain, and beyond anything, seeing her as an actress I am very proud of her ”, declared Geraldine about her eldest daughter who debuted as an actress in 2021.

Although her daughter with her ex-husband, Gabriel Soto, is now trying her luck as an actress, for Geraldine this work has taken a back seat, since she has other projects to focus on, as we mentioned in La Verdad Noticias.

I am not resting. What happens is that people think that when you do not work in television it is because you are resting, but it is not like that. I have been doing other things, because during life one has to diversify; I am growing as an entrepreneur. In addition, (I am) developing a platform together with some partners for content creators, ”said the 38-year-old Mexican.

In this way, he decided not to be in production because it was very difficult to be both in the forums at the same time.

Afterwards, who takes her to her calls? However I am enjoying this time; I have traveled a lot lately and I think one also becomes more selective with projects ”, mentioned Geraldine Bazán, who is the mother of two daughters.

12-year-old Elissa Marie Soto found herself in the telenovela “If we are left”, a remake of “Victoria” in which Geraldine participated more than 13 years ago.

There she played the role of the eldest daughter of the protagonist Victoria Ruffo and I point out that it is a very special story for her.