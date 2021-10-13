Thalía: Reason why I refuse to be the protagonist of La Usurpadora | Instagram

On this occasion we will let you know what was the reason why Thalía refused to be the protagonist of the telenovela that consecrated Gabriela spanic, La Usurpadora, so read on for the details.

Everything seems to indicate that the Mexican actress and singer could not be part of the successful production created by Inés Rodena and produced by Salvador Mejía for Televisa in the late 1990s.

As you can remember, The Usurper it debuted on the small screen in the late 1990s and immediately captured the attention of viewers.

This telenovela was undoubtedly very well received by the audience and today, its characters continue to be present in the hearts of millions of people not only in Mexico but throughout Latin America.

Salvador Mejía’s production for Televisa revolved around two twins separated at birth who, years later, meet again and exchange their roles.

Gabriela Spanic was the one who took on the great challenge of bringing both characters to life and her impeccable performance catapulted her to stardom.

To be true, at present, it would be extremely difficult to think about this melodrama without the Venezuelan artist at the helm.

However, at first, the production thought of another actress for the role: Thalía and in an interview for ‘El show de las telenovelas’, the producer of the telenovela announced that he had spoken with her to be part and that he “had loved the project.”

Unfortunately for her, it was the artist’s busy schedule that prevented her from participating, as it was when her career began to climb more and more.

He had a musical tour throughout South America and Latin America, very important, already contracted and due to the recording times it was not possible, “acknowledged Mejía.

On the other hand, along with Spanic, Fernando Colunga starred in the strip and they were joined, with antagonistic performances, by Chantal Andere, Juan Pablo Gamboa, Mario Cimarro and Dominika Paleta.

In addition, the cast included renowned celebrities such as Libertad Lamarque, Magda Guzmán and Silvia Derbez.

The truth is that it was not bad at all that the singer did not play this role, well they say, things happen for something and in the end both celebrities ended up winning.

Nowadays, Thalia has no longer returned to the small screen, as she is more than focused on her career within the music industry.