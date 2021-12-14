** Carlos Sainz could not have had a better debut with Ferrari. ** The Spanish arrived as Charles Leclerc’s squire and has passed the Monegasque driver on the right in a totally exciting and runaway season like the one that has just crowned Max Verstappen as champion of the world. The Madrilenian ** finished in the last race on the podium in an already iconic photo with the aforementioned Dutchman and Lewis Hamilton ** showing that with a good car he can be in the League of the best.

The most important thing Carlos Sainz has achieved this season is called respect. At Ferrari they were skeptical at the beginning and have finally succumbed to the reality that it is a great drive. ** He will not be the most aggressive when overtaking, but few achieve the constant racing pace of the son of the two-time world rally champion. ** The 27-year-old will start next season on equal terms with his teammate Leclerc and with Ferrari having bet big for 2022.

The change of rules will re-float the ‘factory teams’ with an extra that we will begin to solve in the month of March. Ferrari, true to its history, ** will present a great car for this 2022 after having started the project almost two years ago. ** Italians know that they cannot get lost in the least with a Sainz that ends a contract in one year and that He will have girlfriends all over the paddock after having wet the ears of two of the greatest promises of the Grand Circus like Lando Norris in his time at McLaren and now Leclerc.

And that Ferrari has failed Carlos Sainz in several Grand Prix races with refueling as not very questionable. ** The consistency of the Spanish, however, has been imposed scoring points in 20 of the 22 races of the season and not having registered any abandonment **. His worst result this season has been two elevenths, which tells us about a rider who takes maximum care of his machine and who is always looking for points as this season has shown, adding 164.5. Only the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers have been in the general standings ahead of him.

With Fernando Alonso also aspiring to great heights with ‘The Plan’ of 2022, we have plenty of arguments to follow a Formula 1 that can present us next year to two Spaniards fighting to win races again. ** The last time Spanish motorsport won a Grand Prix was in the spring of 2013 when Alonso won the Catalan Grand Prix on the back of a Ferrari. ** Will Sainz be his successor? There are reasons to dream after having signed a second and three third places this season. The Italians are going to give him a car.