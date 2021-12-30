Rapid tests to detect COVID-19 have become a popular tool during these latest waves of the coronavirus pandemic, especially since the arrival of the omicron variant.

In Spain, where infections have skyrocketed, reaching a record of daily contagion, many pharmacies have reported that kits were out of stock take-home containing rapid antigen tests. While the queues get longer and longer on Christmas Eve, both in testing laboratories and in health centers.

But nevertheless, the results obtained from currently available tests are not always perfect barometers of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

Rapid tests always have been behind PCR assays when it comes to precision.

Although antigen tests provide results in about 15 minutes, before the omicron variant appeared, they were only 58% accurate for people who did not have symptoms, or 72% for those who did. they had, according to a Cochrane review of more than 24,000 test samples.

Compared, a properly performed PCR test can return laboratory approved results with 98% accuracy, according to the same study based on data prior to omicron. Only it takes longer to get the answer, and you are supposed to isolate yourself while you wait.

If you opt for quick results instead of waiting for this Christmas, you should take into account some factors that could affect the test results.

Home test kits have an expiration date

Rapid COVID-19 test kits for home use are one of the most convenient inventions to emerge from the pandemic. Over-the-counter rapid antigen tests are offered by multiple companies, with take-home kits costing about $ 30 a pack of 5 tests.

While it may be tempting to stock up on home-made COVID-19 tests while they’re available, the truth is that Keep in mind that the kits expire in a period of several months to a year.

Over-the-counter test packages they usually have a sticker on the box that indicates the date of manufacture and the expiration date.

The latest date indicates the end of the trial life, which may be earlier than you expect – a BinaxNow trial kit I purchased in September expires before the end of January 2022, for example. Although a rapid test for SARS-CoV-2 antigens from Xiamen Boson Biotech purchased this December, it expires in January 2023.

Abbott, the maker of the BinaxNow kits, extended their shelf life from 6 months to one year in May, following review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Similar announcements have been made by other companies, and we may see more delayed expiration dates as the FDA continues to review stability studies.

Meanwhile, home antigen test consumers should always assume that an expired test result is wrong.

Hot or cold temperatures can damage test components

The temperature at which the test is stored is important.

The small vials of liquid that are mixed with the sample are not designed to withstand extreme temperatures or humidity..

“Do not use the rapid tests when it is very cold, as that can decrease their benefits or their effectiveness,” warns Michael Mina, scientific director of eMed.

“It is best to do it at room temperature.”

Recommended temperatures for storage and preparation may vary between tests, so be sure to check the packaging first.

The BinaxNow kit, for example, can be stored between 2 and 30 degrees Celsius, but a warning in fine print says make sure all test components are at room temperature before use.

What you eat can influence your throat swab

If the COVID-19 test requires a throat swab instead of a nasal swab, What you eat before you test could also influence the quick results.

Susan Butler-Wu, who directs infectious disease clinical trials at the University of Southern California, USA, explains to Business Insider that coffee and Coke can cause false positives if an oral swab is used.

“If you do a mouth swab after you have had a coffee, you can get a positive,” he warns.

Anything acidic – such as coffee, soda, or fruit juices – can compromise the integrity of a rapid or lateral flow test. Although the test solution should neutralize any acid if mixed properly, the materials inside the test strip are too delicate to risk.

Test sites and kits that include oral swabs will warn you that avoid eating, drinking and smoking for at least 30 minutes before the test.

You should also avoid brushing your teeth or using a mouthwash before your throat test, as good oral hygiene could temporarily remove the virus from your mouth and give a false negative.

It is not yet known for sure if the tests detect omicron

Some rapid tests may not be very good at detecting omicron, a variant of the coronavirus that has already shown its ability to evade some of our immune defenses.

Experts are investigating whether existing rapid antigen tests maintain their accuracy in diagnosing omicron, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading epidemiologist at the forefront of the pandemic in the United States. Preliminary information suggests that not all of them will work for the new variant.

“We are trying to discover those that do not reflect an accurate result and, if we do, make sure that those tests are not used to diagnose omicron,” said the infectious disease doctor in a virtual conference with the Foundation of the Chamber of Commerce of the country.

So far, the Abbott BinaxNOW and Quidel QuickVue antigen tests appear to detect omicron with the same precision as other variants, based on laboratory studies and FDA review.

The same review found that diagnostic tests from Applied DNA Sciences, Meridian Bioscience, and Tide Laboratories likely returned false negatives due to ineffective detection of the omicron variant.

Over time, scientists will have more real-world data to help them understand how omicron affects test performance. To date, it is unknown how it affects other tests marketed in Spain, such as the rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen from Xiamen Boson Biotech.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Kamila Barca.