Now that Spider-Man: No Road Home is nearing release, interest in other characters in the young arachnid’s universe has resurfaced. The main reason is that the film opens up to the opportunity to reprise some already known in the previous franchises with the return of Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

As is already evident, all attention is focused on the protagonists of Spider-Man – 89% and The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% and their possible return, despite the fact that the presence of both is denied all the time. If we are honest, that is the main reason why the film has generated so much interest. But now that references are made to the stories of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the desire to return to other fundamental roles for the character was also born.

It is true that the Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy has given the opportunity to new villains, friends and different versions of Mary Jane, but No way home Not only would it mean the return of those already known, but within Holland’s universe someone like Harry Osborn could be retaken. When the first trailers for Jon Watts’ film were released, there was no certainty that the Green Goblin was the same as Dafoe, and even the presence of James Franco began to be suspected.

Young Osborn is interesting to many because of his emotional contrasts and his evolution throughout his history with Peter, and many, including Tom Holland and Zendaya, consider it a great idea to take him back. Even the stars have already proposed Timothée Chalamet for the role, who has just shared the scene with the one who plays MJ in Duna – 75%. Actually, this idea is not so far-fetched, Chalamet has everything to develop his own Osborn.

The main idea that confirms that the protagonist of Call Me By Your Name – 97% is the ideal actor for this character because he has a fairly wide range that he has shown throughout his career exploring different genres and emotions. Harry needs to be played by someone who is capable of going through arrogance, elegance, friendship and romance and then take a turn towards pain, frustration and evil, without forgetting that both sides must be credible.

In addition, Chalamet is one of the stars of the moment, described by some as the current “face of the box office”, which would be quite flattering for the franchise itself. On the other hand, it would mean a great opportunity for Timothée since, until now, his roles have focused on being the young man in trouble or the hero and he still lacks a transcendent villain in his filmography.

For now, Marvel Studios has not shown a clear interest in the character of Parker’s best friend and worst enemy, but since there are already plans to continue more deliveries about the young arachnid, it would be the perfect opportunity for his arrival, perhaps with the intention to search for the Osborn of this timeline to try to prevent him from falling into the depths of madness.