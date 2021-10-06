HELPMYCASH

Updated Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – 12:00

Having a second bank account with some balance can save problems, since with it we can always access the money in case the main one is blocked or the card is lost.

There are entities that allow you to contract an account for free.

Even the best accounts can get us into trouble on occasion, from difficulties in accessing the entity’s app to having to wait longer than the account for a card to arrive. For this reason, experts from financial product comparison HelpMyCash.com recommend having a second account in one of the best banks of Spain to be able to face these scenarios. In this way it will always be possible to access the money, despite having the account blocked or losing the card.

Account lockout

An expired DNI or NIE is sufficient reason for the bank to block an account. And although the bank has the obligation to notify before, it is not always easy to follow all the notifications that are received through digital channels. Many clients of banking entities realize, from one day to the next, that their account has been blocked and must present their valid documentation.

On the other hand, in HelpMyCash they explain that, Due to the Anti-Money Laundering Law, it is increasingly common for banks to act on possible suspicious movements. Receiving transfers for high values ​​from third countries or having more substantial income than usual may be sufficient reasons for an entity to decide to block the account. Although to resolve this incident it is enough to prove the origin of the funds, it is most likely that until all the information is reviewed, the account will not be operational again.

Lost or stolen card

Losing the card or being the victim of a theft, now that this plastic is such a frequent means of payment, can be a significant inconvenience if you do not have a plan B. With a canceled card, it will be more difficult to access the money in the account, pay for purchases and pay charges for services such as Netflix or Spotify. Also, if you need to request a new card, you will need to wait between one and two weeks to receive the new plastic.

Problems with the bank’s ‘app’

The computer system of the web pages or apps can cause problems at some point. In fact, HelpMyCash experts indicate that it is a recurring problem in certain entities. And although in many cases these problems are solved immediately, other times they may take a few hours to solve.

The main drawback with these failures is that they can make it difficult to validate a purchase, make a transfer or pay a receipt through digital channels. In cases like these, it will be necessary to go to an office or ATM to carry out operations. Faced with setbacks like these, a secondary account can help.

Take advantage of the conditions of other entities

The advantage of having a second account open in another bank with some balance is that in the event that the main account ends up blocked, the online banking fails or the card is no longer available, the customer will continue to be able to meet their obligations.

To enjoy the offers of other banks it is not essential to change the direct debit of the income or pay commissions. In fact, there are currently many entities that allow you to open an account for free and without the need to direct income.

Openbank, Santander’s online bank, offers afree account and card with access to discounts across multiple brands like Cortefiel, Springfield, Starbucks or Papa John’s. And it is not the only alternative, BBVA also offers the possibility of contracting the Online Account Without Commissions with free card. With it, in addition to avoiding commissions, you can have one of the safest cards on the market. The Aqua card comes without printed numbers and with a dynamic CVV. To consult the card details, it will be necessary to access the entity’s app, so it is a good option for making purchases online. In addition, the two previous accounts do not have linkage requirements, although in the case of BBVA it is necessary to be a new client to hire it, so they serve as secondary accounts, since it is not necessary to direct debit or payroll or receipts to enjoy their benefits. advantage.

