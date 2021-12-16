It took 29 games, no less, for the Lakers, these Lakers of the new big three and everything else, to win three in a row. And that despite a schedule so far very docile and from now on, carnivorous. The third came in Dallas, against the Mavs (104-107) and with extreme suffering. And extension. For the sixth time this season, the Lakers needed overtime. With this win, they are 5-1 in those games. So at least that’s what they’re good at. It’s something. They remain at 16-13, trying to go from a bad team to a mediocre team, something that more or less they are getting, although they are still far from the next steps (good, very good team … and aspiring?). Nor is luck accompanying: Nunn and Ariza still haven’t debuted and now missing for COVID protocols Horton-Tucker, Monk and Howard. So they are back without half rotation.

But let’s focus on the good news, because It is not easy this season to have reason to smile with the Lakers. And this time there was one: Austin Reaves, the Arkansas kid who skipped the second-round draft queue to avoid being drafted and signed as a free agent by the Angelenos; the redneck Kobe who, already in the preseason, opposed becoming the new Caruso for Los Angeles fans. And, beyond all that, a very intelligent player, who handles himself like a veteran, understands with the stars and has an elegant finesse in attack. Reaves started the season very well, he was stopped by a muscle injury and has returned where he left off, this time showing up to sustain a depleted rotation and to win the game: 15 points, 7 rebounds and a 5/6 in triples that included the winning shot, in the last second of extra time and assisted by Russell Westbrook.

The Mavericks are still without Luka Doncic, who has added to his set-up problems his ankle and knee discomfort. The Slovenian has already missed seven games, a quarter of the season, and his team is 14-14, back to 50% wins and in a no-man’s-land in a West where almost everyone is in a no-man’s-land. At least the Mavs had a chance to win, without Doncic and on a (other) gruesome day on the outside shot: 12/44 3-pointers, 4/21 starters. Not only did they have options, they had to have won: they managed seven-point leads, which vanished, in the fourth quarter. And they were sending 93-90 before a final possession in which they did everything wrong. They still had a fault to do and they did not do it. And after a LeBron miss, Porzingis and Kleber got in the way for the rebound and Anthony Davis flocked it so that Wayne Ellington, from the left corner, miraculously forced extra time. The Lakers saved their skin and ended up winning with a good overtime from Westbrook, as director and with a final triple (from the same place as Ellington) in an exchange of three shots in the last minute: Tim Hardaway, Westbrook, Kleber … and Reaves.

Without Doncic, none of the other stars were too bright. Porzingis finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and almost led his team to victory in the fourth quarter after being very weak the previous three, when his team lived off the penetrations of Jalen Brunson (25 + 9 assists). In the Lakers, very discreet LeBron (24 points, 5 assists), uncomfortable this time against a big rival in his minutes as a center, and from less (nothing: zero) to more Anthony Davis, who returned after two games out and played a horrendous first half (1/5 in shots and 5 losses) after which he rebuilt: 20 points, 12 rebounds. Westbrook was the best of the three: 23 + 10 + 9 and good decisions in overtime. The Lakers have improved on defense in recent weeks because, although the personnel are not ideal, that is the specialty of the Vogel house. But they are still light years from being reliable, sustainable, round: this time they went in the second quarter from winning 23-35 to losing 38-35, a 15-0 during which the earth swallowed them. The rest was lime and sand, options to win and lose and again the lottery of the extension. But at least one reason to smile: Austin Reaves, a very good player who deserves, whoever is and whoever is missing, a constant place in the Lakers’ rotation. Of course, in that of these Lakers.