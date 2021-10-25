Among Rebecca de Alba and Humberto Zurita there is a rumor of romance that has been sounding for a few weeks. With that information, the public expected to see the first photos of both together, and the confirmation of the relationship of which there would be clues. However, that information is false, as revealed by Rebecca de Alba when she was questioned by Cupid’s arrow between her and the widower of Christian bach.

Rebecca de Alba clarified if she has a love relationship with Humberto Zurita

“It is a site on the Internet where he speaks precisely that maybe he and I have romance, but the truth is that no, we do not have romance,” he said in an interview with the Ventaneando program. Firm and friendly, the TV presenter not only denied that there is more than friendship between the two, but also explained how they actually get along.

“I think he’s a great actor and he’s very busy with his ‘Queen of the South’, I’m going about my business, I don’t know, it calls my attention where that rumor could have come from, because then no,” said the Mexican. With his words, he also cast doubt on the origin of the rumors.

“I met him with Christian, I think 35 years ago, because we did some jobs together afterwards. We have a relationship Christian, Humberto and a little when I was with Leonardo, we suddenly met in Acapulco and then many years passed, because they went to live outside of Mexico ”, added Rebecca about how she met Humberto, with whom she maintains a cordial relationship.

The mourning of Sebastián Zurita

While the rumors of a new love for Sebastian Zurita they are clarified, in his family the mourning is felt again, at least on the part of his son, Sebastián. In his social networks, the actor also sent a heartfelt message about the death of the filmmaker, Felipe Cazals. “With a heavy and sad heart. A frustration both with me and with life. I have to say goodbye to a great mentor, a friend, a grumpy but lovable old man, a visionary and someone who gave a voice to Mexico in the most real way he could imagine, “he wrote.

Sebastián Zurita said goodbye to a friend

“Thank you for letting me get closer to you as a human being and being able to listen to your talks, your teachings and your vision for the future. The cinema dresses in mourning, the culture of Mexico loses a great and I lose a friend. I send you a giant kiss as far as you go. You have a little wine with my mom now that you see her. I love you, “he added in his heartfelt farewell in which he couldn’t help but remember his mother.

