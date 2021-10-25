When asked what motivated her to accept this role in this adaptation of the classic novel published by Frank Herbert In 1965 – the book that is up to now the best-selling copy of the science fiction genre – the actress tells us that it was undoubtedly the director’s passion Denis Villeneuve For this fictional story and space drama, it was enough for him to accept being part of the plot without knowing who the rest of the cast would be.

© Agencies The cast of dune at the Premiere, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya and Stellan Skarsgard

“It was Denis who made me say yes to the movie and then gradually I began to get to know the character and realized how incredible she was, her strength, her vulnerabilities, her choices and the consequences of her decisions,” Ferguson said in a special interview from London for HELLO! USES about the film, which was released yesterday in the American Union.

Rebecca, who is the mother of a little boy, pointed out that her own experience as a mother was key to her role as Lady Jessica, who is a fundamental part of the protagonist’s plot. Timothée Chalamet, who plays young Paul, heir to the Atreides house in the story; the role of Rebecca Ferguson will represent a secret power that will be a watershed in the evolution of the film.

In addition to the emotional and mental challenge, this role represented a great physical challenge for the actress, who told us that they did many takes in the middle of the sand.

“It was tough doing the walk in the sand running in one of the dunes, because making it look like they were chasing you was exhausting. Physically it was the hardest part. But it was also fun, I enjoyed it ”, said the actress regarding one of her challenges.

Being a story full of details, adventures and challenges, this is only the first installment of what seems to be a saga that positions the director Denis Villeneuve as a benchmark for creators, taking care of every detail from the select conformation of the cast, the scale of shots and set design.

Check out Rebecca's upcoming projects. In addition to the premiere of Dune, she is part of the cast of Mission Impossible 7, whose release dates will be announced soon.







