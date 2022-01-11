Netflix confirms second season of new Rebelde series

Recently the main cast surprised fans by announcing the second season of Rebelde within the platform from Netflix and also anticipating that the handsome Mexican singer Saak, will be part of it.

During a digital event with the cast of Rebelde, Netflix announced that the television series will have a second season in the streaming service, so we can see the new characters of this reboot in more episodes.

The event, which was led by the influencer and youtuber, La Divaza, the protagonists Franco Masini, Selene, Alejandro Puente, Giovanna Grigio, Jerónimo Cantillo, Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori and Andrea Chaparro, answered various comments from social networks and questions from some lucky fans who were also part of the event.

It should be noted that Estefanía Villarreal, who plays Celina Ferrer, one of the most beloved characters in the 2004 version of Rebelde, and now the director of the EWS, was also part of this celebration, in which through a dynamic shared more details of each of the actors and their best anecdotes during the recording of the series.

A behind-the-scenes video with several of the best moments was also presented, in which each of the protagonists recounted their experiences sharing the scene with their colleagues and being part of this project, based on the production published by Televisa in 2004.

In addition, for the Brazilian public, a version of the song ‘Sálvame’ was made in Portuguese, and Giovanna Grigio said that for her it was very special, since in order to be part of the series she had to learn Spanish, but with this musical theme It happened the other way around and she was the teacher of her classmates.

After releasing a special video about the series, and delving more into the fashion and style of the new uniforms with digital editor and fashion expert Jordi Linares, the main cast surprised fans by announcing the second season of Rebelde and anticipating that the Mexican singer Saak, will be part of it.

And to close this special event with a flourish, the main actors interacted with the fans who accompanied them this afternoon and performed Rebelde, the main theme of this story.

It is worth mentioning that all the episodes of the first season of Rebelde are already available, only through the famous Netflix platform.

This is how after the comments found that the new version of ‘Rebelde’, produced by Netflix, has received, now the streaming giant announced that it will have a second season.