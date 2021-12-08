It is not news to the public to know that Hollywood runs on unrealistic ideas about what a person should look like and live. From expectations about living in a big city, how love stories are played, to what it means to be ugly, movies can be very entertaining, but nothing real. In that sense, going outside the box is a danger, unless you use it to become a figure of mockery. Jonah Hill, Melissa McCarthy and Rebel Wilson are just a few examples of how to achieve fame from the stereotype.

Keep reading: “They are not useful and they do not make me feel good”: Jonah Hill asks that they no longer comment on his body

For years, movies and television series naturally poked fun at obese people. The laughter was caused solely by the existence of these people and other clichés were added to them to distance them even more from the physically perfect protagonists. For example, in Friends Monica is talked about (and even shown) in her youth, when she was overweight and the joke is that she was capable of eating anything, almost like a monster. There is also the idea of ​​the clumsy obese, that character, always a best friend, who is rude, the voice of chaos for the main figure, and who is clumsy with his physique or with women. In the same way, there is the dangerous cliché of the obese woman who to “compensate” is promiscuous and debauched.

Like these clichés there are many, but what these characters always share is that they are secondary, they receive attacks without much consequence, and their personal history does not advance. Rebel Wilson became famous for playing Fat Amy in Perfect Notes – 81%. In the film it is she herself who is called this in an attempt to control the teasing of other people, but in the end the character kept the stereotypes. That is why the change of life of the actress became news for many.

Publicly, Wilson spoke about her process to lose weight and get healthier. In his social networks there are many moments in which he explains how he worked to achieve his goal and the truth about how he felt to be overweight and the gordofobia that remains in force in the world and in the industry. Like Jonah hill, the actress does not want all new conversation about her person or work to be limited to whether she gained or lost weight, but she is open to clarifying how damaging expectations can be in Hollywood, which is also not an environment that allows change easily .

You may also like: Love Actually is accused in social networks of “sexist” and “fat phobic”

Now that Fat Amy is no more, many outlets have focused on addressing the life of Rebel Wilson from a very clear position: If she is no longer the funny fat woman, what is she going to work on? Well, it seems that this problem she faced from her closest circle. In an interview with the BBC (via The Wrap), the actress spoke about how difficult it was to start her process because her team did not support her:

In fact, I got a lot of rejection from my team, here in Hollywood, when I told them, “Ok, I’m going to do this year of health. I think I’m really going to transform myself physically and change my life. ” And they reacted like: “Why? Why would you want to do something like that? ” Because I was making millions by being, you know, the funny fat girl, and being that person.

The actress says that her personality was not a problem and that she learned long ago to be proud of her appearance, no matter how it looked. The real reason for losing weight was a health issue:

Although I was still very confident being older, and you know, I was walking the red carpet, although I was probably twice the size, sometimes triple the weight, than other actresses, but I still felt confident about myself. But deep down, she knew that some of the emotional eating behaviors she was following were unhealthy.

One of the priorities today is the most natural and realistic representation of people who are overweight. Characters like Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) in This Is Us – 94% or Kat (Barbie ferreira) in Euphoria – 76% show a diversity of bodies that has nothing to do with excessive eating or making fun of their physique. Instead, these protagonists have a greater depth and more attached to reality, where their life goes beyond their weight. In this new context it is expected that Rebel Wilson have no trouble reworking movies that don’t limit your presence to your body.

Do not leave without reading: American Crime Story accused of ‘gordofobia’ and Sarah Paulson apologizes