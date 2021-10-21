Beatriz Recari. © Golffile | Eoin Clarke

Carlota Ciganda, Fatima Fernandez Cano, Sobrón Moon and Beatriz Recari make up a spectacular ladies’ poker within the squad that will play the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain, final tournament of the Race to Costa del Sol which will be played from November 25 to 28 in Los Naranjos Golf Club to culminate the season of Ladies European Tour. The four Spanish golfers head the national cast of this great tournament for whose title a total of 72 players will compete, the 64 best in the ranking and eight invited by the organization.

Carlota Ciganda, who despite his youth has already completed a decade fighting in the professional field, arrives on the Marbella tour after winning his third Solheim Cup (of the five he has played) defending the colors of the European team and wanting to add another title from the Ladies European Tour to the four that already appear in his record. It so happens that, apart from Azahara Muñoz, double champion of the tournament, Carlota Ciganda is the Spanish with the best record in the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain, since he has played it seven times and in all of them he has finished in the top ten. In 2014, at Golf Costa Adeje, and in 2017, at the Real Club de Golf Guadalmina, he finished second, with which he arrives at Los Naranjos Golf Club, a wonderful ambassador of the Andalusian Costa del Sol, with the intention of ascending one step. more on the podium.

“I have been fortunate to be champion of Spain in all categories and achieving the title at the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain would be a wonderful culmination. I have very good memories of the tournaments that I have played on the Costa del Sol and Andalusia, and in fact in 2017 I was runner-up at the Open in Guadalmina, so I am looking forward to facing my teammates at Los Naranjos Golf Club ”, declared Carlota Ciganda.

The laureate golfer from Pamplona is joined by another player who has made history for Spanish women’s golf, Fatima Fernandez Cano, the first golfer in our country to achieve the LPGA Tour card through her promotional circuit, the Symetra Tour. The Galician has signed an impeccable season, finishing second in the ranking of this circuit and signing ten top 10 and three runners-up in twenty tournaments played.

These results are relevant if one takes into account that last year he finished second on the Symetra Tour, but the schedule shortened due to the covid pandemic caused him to obtain lower playing rights and hence he preferred to strengthen his options in this access circuit. Her perseverance has gone hand in hand with her golf quality and next year she will be able to measure herself with the members of the LPGA Tour, but first she will compete against the best of the Ladies European Tour in a stellar tournament, the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain.

Sobrón Moon It is another of the Spanish companies that continue to make their way to the other side of the Atlantic after having a notable success in both the Santander Golf Tour and the LET Access Series and the Ladies European Tour. In fact, the Balearic Islands have done very well the settlement of the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain on the Costa del Golf, given that in the last four editions, all held in the area, it has not left the top 20 and has even signed two results among the top ten.

This magnificent quartet is completed by another record holder of Spanish golf, Beatriz Recari, which has three victories on the LPGA Tour, the record of the players of our country, and another triumph on the Ladies European Tour, in addition to having represented Europe in the spectacular Solheim Cup played at the Colorado Golf Club and having won the International Crown defending the Spanish pavilion with Carlota Ciganda, Azahara Muñoz and Belén Mozo in 2014. Recari returns to the forefront of golf and cannot do it in a better setting, in a grand final of the Ladies European Tour endowed with an exceptional prize pool, 600,000 €.

Stage, Los Naranjos Golf Club, a design by the famous Robert Trent Jones Sr. that will act as a fair and careful judge for the 72 participants and that will serve as a wonderful attraction for the spectators who come on site or enjoy the tournament through the television signal distributed to more than 140 countries .

The news of the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain can be followed on the web openfemenino.com, the Twitter account @Openfemenino, the Instagram account @spanishopen and the Facebook page @openfemenino.

The Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain 2021 It is held at Los Naranjos Golf Club from November 25 to 28 and is part of the program of the Solheim Cup 2023, an event declared an Event of Exceptional Public Interest (AEIP) and which provides important tax advantages to participating companies. The Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain, the last appointment on the Ladies European Tour calendar, has the main sponsorship of Andalusia, Costa del Sol and Acosol, who together with the Marbella City Council, the Benahavís City Council and Reale Seguros, as well as the The rest of the collaborators (Eversheds Sutherland, Kyocera, Mahou, PING, Audi Safamotor and Solán de Cabras) and organizing entities (Sport & Business, Ladies European Tour, Royal Spanish Golf Federation and Royal Andalusian Golf Federation) make this event possible.